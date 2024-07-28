Subscribe
UFC 304 post-fight press conference video

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 post-fight press conference

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following their bouts at UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, the fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27.

On the top of PPV card, welterweight champion Leon Edwards goes up against Chicago’s Belal Muhammad in a rematch. The co-main event is a rematch between interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall of England and Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois.

Among other bouts, Bobby Green of San Bernardino, CA takes on Paddy Pimblett of England at lightweight. Christian Leroy Duncan of England squares off against Brazil’s Gregory Rodrigues at middleweight. In addition, Arnold Allen of England meets Giga Chikadze of Georgia at featherweight.

In attendance at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

