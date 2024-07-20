UFC 304 video: Countdown to Edwards vs Muhammad 2 – Full Episode

UFC 304 Countdown features Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ahead of their rematch at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. Their first fight in March 2021 was ruled “No Contest” after the latter suffered an accidental eye poke and was unable to continue.

Jamaica-born Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) makes the third defense of his 170-pound title. Chicago’s No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) makes his first attempt to become champion.

Also featured on UFC 304 Countdown, the co-main event fighters Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. The bout is also a rematch. The latter took the win in their first bout in July 2022 via TKO due to injury suffered by his opponent 15 seconds into the fight.

Stepping inside the Octagon at UFC 304, England’s Aspinall (14-3) defends his interim heavyweight belt. Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) of Naperville, Illinois battles it out for his first strap.