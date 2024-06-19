UFC 303 promo video: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 highlights International Fight Week

A new promo video hit the stream for a newly announced UFC 303 main event featuring Alex Pereira up against Jiri Prochazka. The MMA event airs live on pay-per-view on June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, during International Fight Week 2024.

On the top of UFC 303 fight card, Brazil’s two-weight champion Alex Pereira (10-2) defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1) of Czech Republic. The contest replaced a long-awaited showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

In the co-main event, Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) of Los Angeles and Diego Lopes (24-6) of Brazil square off at featherweight. Also on the card, New Zealand light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg (10-1) takes on former title challenger Anthony Smith (38-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Plus, Macy Chiasson (9-3) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1, 1 NC) of Brazil battle it out at women’s bantamweight. In addition, unbeaten Ian Machado Garry (14-0) of Ireland and Michael Page (22-2) of England clash at welterweight.