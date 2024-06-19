Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 303 promo video: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 highlights International Fight Week

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live during International Fight Week in Las Vegas

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

A new promo video hit the stream for a newly announced UFC 303 main event featuring Alex Pereira up against Jiri Prochazka. The MMA event airs live on pay-per-view on June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, during International Fight Week 2024.

On the top of UFC 303 fight card, Brazil’s two-weight champion Alex Pereira (10-2) defends his light heavyweight title in a rematch against former champion Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1) of Czech Republic. The contest replaced a long-awaited showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

In the co-main event, Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) of Los Angeles and Diego Lopes (24-6) of Brazil square off at featherweight. Also on the card, New Zealand light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg (10-1) takes on former title challenger Anthony Smith (38-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Plus, Macy Chiasson (9-3) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1, 1 NC) of Brazil battle it out at women’s bantamweight. In addition, unbeaten Ian Machado Garry (14-0) of Ireland and Michael Page (22-2) of England clash at welterweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.