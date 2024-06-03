Video: UFC 303 press conference in Dublin with Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler square off in the main event of UFC 303 on Saturday, June 29. The highly anticipated clash airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the event, the fighters host a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, where they preview their bout and go face to face. Also in attendance at the press conference, UFC CEO Dana White.

Ireland’s 35-year-old Conor McGregor (22-6) is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. 37-year-old Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri is a former three-time Bellator MMA 155-pound champion and former UFC title challenger.

Both TUF 31 rival coaches make their return to action and look to get back in the win column. McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he got his leg broken in a rematch with Dustin Poirier. Chandler was submitted by Poirier in the third round in November 2022. The pair meets in the five-round bout at welterweight.

UFC 303: McGregor vs Poirier press conference start time is scheduled for Monday, June 3 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the US and 5 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins on Tuesday, June 4 at 2 am AEST.