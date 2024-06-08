Subscribe
UFC 303 official trailer: McGregor returns against Chandler, Hill faces Ulberg

Conor McGregor makes Octagon return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Despite a canceled press conference in Dublin, Ireland early this week, today the promotion hit the stream with a promo video for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler, meaning the highly anticipated fight is still on. The MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29.

In the UFC 303 main event, former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) of Ireland goes up against former 155-pound title challenger Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The TUF 31 rival coaches square off at welterweight.

In the co-main event, Chicago’s former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill (12-2-1) takes on No. 11-ranked light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg (10-1) of New Zealand.

