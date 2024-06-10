UFC 303 free fight: Conor McGregor takes revenge against Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor makes his Octagon return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, the promotion released a free video, featuring Ireland’s former two-division champion in his second fight against Nate Diaz.

McGregor and Diaz first met in March 2016 at UFC 196 at the same venue. The Stockton southpaw came out on top by submission in the second round via rear-naked choke.

The rematch headlined UFC 202 in August the same year also at T-Mobile Arena. The contest went a full five-round distance. “The Notorious” took the revenge via majority decision with the scores 48-47, 47-47 and 48-47.

In his next fight on June 29 in the headliner of UFC 303, Conor McGregor takes on TUF 31 rival coach Michael Chandler of High Ridge, Missouri. The pair squares off at welterweight.