UFC 303 free fight: Conor McGregor KO’s Eddie Alvarez to become champ-champ

Conor McGregor makes his MMA return on June 29 against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of the showdown the promotion hit the stream with a full fight video, featuring “The Notorious” in his fight against Eddie Alvarez.

McGregor faced Alvarez in November 2016. Battling it out in the headliner of UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in New York, the then featherweight champion of Ireland challenged the defending lightweight champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The scheduled for five rounds bout ended inside distance. McGregor dropped and stopped Alvarez in the second round with punches. With the victory, he claimed the 155-pound title and became the first two-division champion in the UFC.

In his next fight at UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas, 35-year-old Conor McGregor (22-6) takes on TUF 31 rival team coach Michael Chandler (23-8). The 37-year-old native of High Ridge, Missouri is a former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion and UFC 155-pound title challenger. The pair squares off in the five-round bout at welterweight.