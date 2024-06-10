Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 303 free fight: Carlos Ulberg drops & stops Alonzo Menifield in 12 seconds

Carlos Ulberg faces Jamahal Hill at UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler in Las Vegas

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Carlos Ulberg is back in the Octagon on June 29, when he faces Jamahal Hill at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of the event, the promotion hit the stream with a free video, featuring the New Zealand mixed martial artist in his previous outing in May.

Battling it out at UFC Fight Night in St. Louis, Missouri, No. 11-ranked light heavyweight contender Ulberg squared off against No. 13 Alonzo Menifield. The 33-year-old Auckland native overwhelmed, dropped and stopped his opponent of Los Angeles with a flurry of punches. Although the latter got back on his feet, the referee waved the fight off at 12 seconds into the first round.

Riding a six-fight winning streak, in his next bout on June 29 in Las Vegas, Carlos Ulberg takes on former UFC 205-pound champion and No. 3 Jamahal Hill. Chicago’s 33-year-old looks to return to winning ways.

In the main event of UFC 303, Conor McGregor of Ireland makes his Octagon return against Michael Chandler of High Ridge, Missouri. The pair goes head to head at welterweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.