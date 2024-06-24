UFC 303 free fight video: Alex Pereira TKO’s Jiri Prochazka to claim title

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka square off in a rematch headlining UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The contest features Brazil’s two-division champion defending his light heavyweight title against the former 205-pound champion of the Czech Republic.

Pereira and Prochazka first met last November at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The championship bout for the vacant light heavyweight title headlined UFC 295.

The scheduled for five rounds clash didn’t go the full distance. The first half of the opening round saw a stand up fighting with Pereira delivering a number of heavy leg kicks. Prochazka was on top in the second half taking his opponent down. The final seconds of the round were on the feet.

After a leg kick exchange in Round 2, Prochazka went forward with punches. Pereira countered, clipped and dropped his rival with a pair of hooks. Prochazka ended on his knees and tried to take Pereira down. The latter was landing elbows. The referee stepped in and called it a day at 4:08 into the second round after Prochazka fell backwards.

In his next fight at UFC 300, Alex Pereira made the first successful defense of his title by knockout in the first round against Jamahal Hill. Jiri Prochazka returned to winning way at the same event in April, scoring the second-round TKO against Aleksandar Rakic.