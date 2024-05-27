UFC 302 fight card, start time, how to watch, PPV price, Makhachev vs Poirier

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a championship belt contested on the night.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against American contender Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland of the U.S. faces former title challenger Paulo Costa of Brazil.

UFC 302 PPV fight card

32-year-old Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his 155-pound belt and targets his 14th straight victory. 35-year-old former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana makes his third attempt to become champion. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

33-year-old Sean Strickland (28-6) of Anaheim, California looks to get back in the win column, after he lost his 185-pound strap by split decision against Dricus du Plessis in January. Brazil’s 33-year-old Paulo Costa (14-3) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Robert Whittaker, and also eyes to return to winning ways. The bout is scheduled for three rounds.

Also on the PPV card, a middleweight battle between Kevin Holland (25-11) of the U.S. and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7) of Poland. As well, Jailton Almeida (20-3) of Brazil and Alexandr Romanov (17-2) of Moldova clash at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Randy Brown (18-5) of the U.S. and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1) of Brazil go head to head at welterweight.

Preliminary card & early prelims

The top of UFC 302 preliminary card pits Brazilian middleweight Cesar Almeida (5-0) against Roman Kopylov (12-3). Also on the card, Grant Dawson (20-2-1) meets fellow-American Joe Solecki (13-4) at lightweight.

Plus, Phil Rowe (10-4) of the U.S. and Jake Matthews (19-7) of Australia battle it out at welterweight. In an all-American 170-pound bout, Niko Price (15-7) takes on Alex Morono (24-9).

Among the early prelims, welterweight Mickey Gall (7-5) of the U.S. goes up against his compatriot Bassil Hafez (8-4-1). Ailin Perez (9-2) of Argentina and Joselyne Edwards (13-5) of Panama square off at women’s strawweight. Opening the event, Mitch Raposo (9-1) of the U.S. fights Brazilian Andre Lima (8-0) at flyweight.

When does UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier start in the USA?

In the U.S., UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $79.99 through ESPN+ for customers who purchased The Disney Bundle Trio Basic for $14.99/mo.

The PPV price with an ESPN+ monthly subscription is $90.98, which includes the first month of the ESPN+ monthly subscription (renews at $10.99/mo).

The PPV price with an ESPN+ annual subscription is $134.98, which includes the first year of the ESPN+ annual subscription (renews at $109.99/yr).

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

When does UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live stream on TNT Sports Box Office. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 at 3 am BST.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am BST on Sunday, June 2. The early prelims start at 11:15 pm BST on Saturday, June 1. Live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass.

When does UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live stream on Kayo PPV. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 at 12 pm AEST.

UFC 302 PPV time in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. In Adelaide and Darwin, the start time is 11:30 am ACST. The PPV action in Perth begins at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8:00 am AWST. The early prelims start at 8:15 am AEST / 7:45 am ACST / 6:15 am AWST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

The PPV price is $59.95. A Kayo subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

How to stream UFC 302 in other countries?

MMA fans in other selected countries can stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier live on UFC Fight Pass, via local providers and with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Date and time vary by location.

Full fight card

The current UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweight

Preliminary card

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight

Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight

Early prelims