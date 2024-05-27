UFC 302 fight card, start time, how to watch, PPV price, Makhachev vs Poirier

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a championship belt contested on the night.
In the main event, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against American contender Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland of the U.S. faces former title challenger Paulo Costa of Brazil.
UFC 302 PPV fight card
32-year-old Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his 155-pound belt and targets his 14th straight victory. 35-year-old former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana makes his third attempt to become champion. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
33-year-old Sean Strickland (28-6) of Anaheim, California looks to get back in the win column, after he lost his 185-pound strap by split decision against Dricus du Plessis in January. Brazil’s 33-year-old Paulo Costa (14-3) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Robert Whittaker, and also eyes to return to winning ways. The bout is scheduled for three rounds.
Also on the PPV card, a middleweight battle between Kevin Holland (25-11) of the U.S. and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7) of Poland. As well, Jailton Almeida (20-3) of Brazil and Alexandr Romanov (17-2) of Moldova clash at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Randy Brown (18-5) of the U.S. and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1) of Brazil go head to head at welterweight.
Preliminary card & early prelims
The top of UFC 302 preliminary card pits Brazilian middleweight Cesar Almeida (5-0) against Roman Kopylov (12-3). Also on the card, Grant Dawson (20-2-1) meets fellow-American Joe Solecki (13-4) at lightweight.
Plus, Phil Rowe (10-4) of the U.S. and Jake Matthews (19-7) of Australia battle it out at welterweight. In an all-American 170-pound bout, Niko Price (15-7) takes on Alex Morono (24-9).
Among the early prelims, welterweight Mickey Gall (7-5) of the U.S. goes up against his compatriot Bassil Hafez (8-4-1). Ailin Perez (9-2) of Argentina and Joselyne Edwards (13-5) of Panama square off at women’s strawweight. Opening the event, Mitch Raposo (9-1) of the U.S. fights Brazilian Andre Lima (8-0) at flyweight.
When does UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier start in the USA?
In the U.S., UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The PPV price is $79.99 through ESPN+ for customers who purchased The Disney Bundle Trio Basic for $14.99/mo.
The PPV price with an ESPN+ monthly subscription is $90.98, which includes the first month of the ESPN+ monthly subscription (renews at $10.99/mo).
The PPV price with an ESPN+ annual subscription is $134.98, which includes the first year of the ESPN+ annual subscription (renews at $109.99/yr).
The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.
When does UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier start in the UK?
In the UK, UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live stream on TNT Sports Box Office. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 at 3 am BST.
The preliminary card starts at 1 am BST on Sunday, June 2. The early prelims start at 11:15 pm BST on Saturday, June 1. Live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass.
When does UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier start in Australia?
In Australia, UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier airs live stream on Kayo PPV. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 at 12 pm AEST.
UFC 302 PPV time in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. In Adelaide and Darwin, the start time is 11:30 am ACST. The PPV action in Perth begins at 10 am AWST.
The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8:00 am AWST. The early prelims start at 8:15 am AEST / 7:45 am ACST / 6:15 am AWST. Live stream is available on Kayo.
The PPV price is $59.95. A Kayo subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.
How to stream UFC 302 in other countries?
MMA fans in other selected countries can stream UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier live on UFC Fight Pass, via local providers and with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.
Date and time vary by location.
Full fight card
The current UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
- Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight
- Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
- Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight
- Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweight
Preliminary card
- Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight
- Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
- Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight
- Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight
Early prelims
- Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez, welterweight
- Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards, women’s bantamweight
- Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima, flyweight