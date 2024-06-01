UFC 302 Embedded 6: Talk is done, it’s time to fight

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week. The championship showdown airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1.

In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev faces Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California takes on Paulo Costa of Brazil.

UFC 302 Embedded 6 features Sean Strickland as he cuts weight and gets support from No. 8 featherweight Aljamain Sterling. Kevin Holland hits sauna making weight for his main card middleweight bout against Michal Oleksiejczuk. Niko Price hits pads and cuts weight for his welterweight bout against Alex Morono.

At the official weigh-ins, Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland tip the scales at 185 lbs. Future hall of famer Dustin Poirier weighs-in at 155 lbs. Islam Makhachev shows the same. The fighters go face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins.