UFC 302 Embedded 5: You are going to sleep like it’s boxing

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 5

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, nearing the championship clash at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against two-time title challenger and former interim champion Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California squares off against former title challenger Paulo Costa of Brazil.

Also on the card, Kevin Holland faces Michal Oleksiejczuk at middleweight. Niko Price meets Alex Morono at welterweight and Randy Brown fights Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at welterweight.

UFC 302 Embedded 5 features Islam Makhachev and Paulo Costa as they do media. Sean Strickland sparring. Niko Price shopping. They fighters host a pre-fight press conference, preview their bouts and go face to face.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

