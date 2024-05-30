UFC 302 Embedded 4: Next one we put diamond

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 4 continues the Fight Week leading the championship clash at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

In the main event, 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev makes the third defense of his title against Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former 185-pound champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California goes up against Brazilian middleweight Paulo Costa.

Also on the card, Kevin Holland (25-11) of Riverside, California takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7) of Poland at middleweight. Brazilian Jailton Almeida (20-3) meets Alexandr Romanov (17-2) of Moldova at heavyweight. Randy Brown (18-5) of Springfield, Massachusetts faces Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1) of Brazil at welterweight.

UFC 302 Embedded 4 features Kevin Holland, as he lands in Newark, NJ. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev signs posters and receives a present. Paulo Costa hits the pool. Sean Strickland does media. Australian welterweight Jake Matthews, who fight’s Brooklyn’s Philip Rowe, visits New York. Dustin Poirier talks to Daniel Cormier and other media.