UFC 302 Embedded 4: Next one we put diamond

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 4

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 4 continues the Fight Week leading the championship clash at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

In the main event, 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev makes the third defense of his title against Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former 185-pound champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California goes up against Brazilian middleweight Paulo Costa.

Also on the card, Kevin Holland (25-11) of Riverside, California takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-7) of Poland at middleweight. Brazilian Jailton Almeida (20-3) meets Alexandr Romanov (17-2) of Moldova at heavyweight. Randy Brown (18-5) of Springfield, Massachusetts faces Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1) of Brazil at welterweight.

UFC 302 Embedded 4 features Kevin Holland, as he lands in Newark, NJ. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev signs posters and receives a present. Paulo Costa hits the pool. Sean Strickland does media. Australian welterweight Jake Matthews, who fight’s Brooklyn’s Philip Rowe, visits New York. Dustin Poirier talks to Daniel Cormier and other media.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

