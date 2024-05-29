UFC 302 Embedded 3: Newark, Brick City

UFC 302 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 3 continues the Fight Week for the championship showdown on Saturday, June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. In the main event, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California faces Paulo Costa of Brazil.

UFC 302 Embedded 3 features Dustin Poirier training at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, FL. Khabib Nurmagomedov coaches Islam Makhachev and other team members at Nicholas Scott Catone Training Center in Bricktown NJ.

Welterweight Randy Brown of Springfield, MA, who fights Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos on the main card, films Tiny Office at Meta New York with guests Chicklet.HF and Maleni Cruz. Team Makhachev leaves to fight week. Sean Strickland lands in Newark, New Jersey. Paulo Costa throws first pitch at Citi Field in Queens, New York. And more.