UFC 302 Embedded 2: He is like a brick wall

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1.

In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his belt against Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa of Brazil.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Grant Dawson faces Joe Solecki at lightweight. Michal Oleksiejczuk goes up against Kevin Holland at middleweight.

UFC 302 Embedded 2 features Islam Makhachev as he makes coffee for his team. Sean Strickland trains and spars with his teammates Alex Polizzi and Chris Curtis. Grant Dawson trains at American Top Team. Paulo Costa touches down in New Jersey. Michal Oleksiejczuk visits New York. Javier Mendez and Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching.