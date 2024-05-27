Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 302 Embedded 1: I will finish him inside three rounds

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 1

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the championship showdown at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1.

On the top of the fight card, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California faces former title challenger Paulo Costa of Brazil.

UFC 302 Embedded 1 features Makhachev, as he trains at Nicholas Scott Catone Training Center in in Bricktown NJ. Strickland trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. Costa hits UFC PI. Poirier prepares for his fight at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, FL.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.