UFC 302 Embedded 1: I will finish him inside three rounds

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Embedded Vlog Series Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the championship showdown at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1.

On the top of the fight card, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California faces former title challenger Paulo Costa of Brazil.

UFC 302 Embedded 1 features Makhachev, as he trains at Nicholas Scott Catone Training Center in in Bricktown NJ. Strickland trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. Costa hits UFC PI. Poirier prepares for his fight at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, FL.