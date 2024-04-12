UFC 300: Strickland vs du Plessis weigh-in video

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against American former champion Jamahal Hill. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 205 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her title in the all-Chinese bout against Yan Xiaonan. The championship limit is 115 lbs.

Also on the card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” strap against fellow-American Max Holloway. The pair squares off at lightweight with the limit of 155 lbs.

Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 300 fight card

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, lightweight – Gaethje’s BMF title

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight – UFC lightweight title eliminator

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight

Preliminary card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweight

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, featherweight

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, women’s bantamweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight

Early prelims