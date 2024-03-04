UFC 299 card, start time, how to watch, O’Malley vs Vera 2

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the bantamweight title contested on the night.

In the five-round main event, reigning bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley looks to avenge his sole career against old rival Marlon Vera in the rematch. In the co-main event, former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier takes on Benoit Saint Denis at lightweight.

UFC 299 PPV fight card

Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera first met in August 2020. The latter came out with the win via first-round TKO.

O’Malley (17-1, 1 NC) claimed the title last August, when he stopped Aljamain Sterling in the second round. In October 2022, the 29-year-old native of Helena, Montana took a split decision against Petr Yan. Vera (23-8-1) won his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz. With the victory, Ecuador’s 31-year-old rebounded from the defeat by split decision against Cory Sandhagen last March.

35-year-old Dustin Poirier (29-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana was in action last July, when he was KO’d by Justin Gaethje in the second round. France’s 28-year-old Benoit Saint Dennis knocked out Matt Frevola in the first round last November and secured his fifth win in a row.

Also on the PPV card, Kevin Holland (25-10) of the U.S. and Michael “Venom” Page (21-2) of England go head to head at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Brazilian Gilbert Burns (22-6) faces Jack Della Maddalena (16-2) of Australia. Kicking off the action, Petr Yan (16-5) takes on Song Yadong (21-7-1) of China at bantamweight.

Preliminary card & early prelims

The top of UFC 299 preliminary card pits American heavyweight Curtis Blaydes (17-4) against Jailton Almeida (20-2) of Brazil. Also on the card, Katlyn Cerminara (18-5) and Maycee Barber (13-2) square off in the all-American contest at women’s flyweight. Plus, Mateusz Gamrot (23-2) of Poland meets Brazilian Rafael Dos Anjos (32-15) at lightweight. In addition, Pedro Munhoz (20-8) of Brazil goes up against American Kyler Phillips (11-2) at bantamweight.

Among the early prelims, Michel Pereira (29-11) of Brazil and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-6) of Poland go head to head at middleweight. Cuban heavyweight Robelis Despaigne (4-0) takes on Josh Parisian (15-7) of the U.S. American CJ Vergara (12-4-1) and Assu Almabayev (18-2) of Kazakhstan clash at flyweight. Joanne Wood (16-8) of Scotland battles Maryna Moroz (11-5) of Ukraine at women’s flyweight. In addition, Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1) of Moldova and Philipe Lins (17-5) of Brazil duel at light heavyweight.

When does UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 start in the USA?

In the U.S., UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 9 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The early prelims start at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on ESPN+.

When does UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live stream on TNT Sports Box Office. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 10 at 3 am GMT.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am GMT on Sunday, March 10. The early prelims start at 11 pm GMT on Saturday, March 9. Live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass.

When does UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 10 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT live stream on Kayo. The early prelims start at 10 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other selected countries can stream UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 live on UFC Fight Pass, via local providers and with VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Date and time vary by location.

Full fight card

The current UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, bantamweight – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, welterweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweight

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight

Early prelims