UFC 299 free fight: Sean O’Malley stops Aljamain Sterling to land title

Sean O’Malley faces Marlon Vera in a rematch headlining UFC 299 live on PPV from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. The American champion makes the first defense of his bantamweight title against old rival of Ecuador.

O’Malley landed the belt last August in Boston. Battling it out in the headliner of UFC 292, the 29-year-old native of Helena, Montana dethroned compatriot Aljamain Sterling.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Sean O’Malley dropped Aljamain Sterling with an overhand right and finished him with a flurry of punches on the ground. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 51 seconds into the second round.