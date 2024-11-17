UFC 2025 schedule adds new event dates from January through March

The dates for the UFC 313 PPV card and two new UFC Fight Night events have been announced for the first quarter of 2025. In addition, the promotion confirmed the previously reported dates, bringing the total number of shows scheduled so far to 11.

The announcement was made during the UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic broadcast on Saturday. It follows a UFC Fight Night event recently scheduled for March 22 in London, England.

UFC Fight Night on February 15 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A women’s bantamweight bout between Jacqueline Cavalcanti and Julia Avila, which has yet to be made official, is expected to be featured on the card.

UFC 313 is scheduled for March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. No matchups have been reported to date.

UFC Fight Night on March 15 is held at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The location and venue for UFC Fight Night on March 29 have yet to be set.

A full list of UFC events scheduled for 2025 so far is as follows: