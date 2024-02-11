The Big Game live stream on DAZN NFL Game Pass

All eyes turn to Las Vegas as one of the biggest sporting events of the year hits Sin City with “Super Sunday”. “The Big Game” airs live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada pitting Kansas City Chiefs against San Francisco 49ers.

The game is a rematch of their showdown four years ago. The 2019 season saw the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20.

Fans can stream “The Big Game” via DAZN NFL Game Pass. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 11 at 3:30 pm ET. The cost is $0.99 USD or it’s local currency equivalent.

“This allows customers to get the authentic American broadcast, with US Commercials, halftime show and analysis. As well as access to Game Pass and all of it’s extra content until 1st August,” reads the announcement.

“We see the return of some of the same characters, with Coach Shanahan having retooled and some might say upgraded his team since their last trip. The additions of Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy seemed to have taken his already successful offense to a new level, supported by a vaunted defence. If they hope to banish the demons of their last Super Bowl defeat, they will have to do it against the reigning champs.

“Patrick Mahomes, who won his first title against the 49ers in 2020, is hoping to prove that his Chiefs are a dynasty to compare with Brady’s Patriots. To do this he will need the support of Travis Kelce, who has returned to his brilliant best and the stingy defence that completely shut down the Ravens in the Conference round.

“Who comes out with the Lombardi is anyone’s guess, which demonstrates perfectly the phrase: Any Given Sunday.”