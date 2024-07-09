Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov U.S. PPV lands on ESPN+

Terence Crawford challenges Israil Madrimov for WBA light middleweight title live from LA

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Terence Crawford faces Israil Madrimov live on PPV from LA
Terence Crawford challenges Israil Madrimov for WBA light middleweight title at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, USA on August 3, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Follow us

Terence Crawford is back in the ring on August 3, when he faces Israil Madrimov live on PPV from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The Omaha native looks to become a four-weight world champion and claim the latter’s WBA light middleweight belt.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) moves up a weight class to conquer a new division. The undefeated 36-year-old southpaw previously held WBO title at lightweight, and won two undisputed championships at junior welterweight and welterweight.

Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan makes the first defense of his WBA 154-pound title. The Indio, California-based unbeaten 29-year-old took the vacant strap by TKO in the fifth round against Magomed Kurbanov in March.

In addition to international broadcast on DAZN PPV, boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov live on ESPN+ PPV, Top Rank confirmed today. The price and start time information is yet to be determined.

Also confirmed for the Crawford vs Madrimov PPV undercard, a heavyweight bout between Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio and Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) of Congo. As well, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title in an all-Mexican clash against Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs). Plus, former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial, California goes up against Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York.

Also on the card, Cuban light heavyweight David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) faces Serbia’s former title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the division’s vacant WBA belt. In addition, Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO) defends his IBF International lightweight strap against Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) of Mexico.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.