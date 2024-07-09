Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov U.S. PPV lands on ESPN+

Terence Crawford is back in the ring on August 3, when he faces Israil Madrimov live on PPV from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The Omaha native looks to become a four-weight world champion and claim the latter’s WBA light middleweight belt.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) moves up a weight class to conquer a new division. The undefeated 36-year-old southpaw previously held WBO title at lightweight, and won two undisputed championships at junior welterweight and welterweight.

Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan makes the first defense of his WBA 154-pound title. The Indio, California-based unbeaten 29-year-old took the vacant strap by TKO in the fifth round against Magomed Kurbanov in March.

In addition to international broadcast on DAZN PPV, boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov live on ESPN+ PPV, Top Rank confirmed today. The price and start time information is yet to be determined.

Also confirmed for the Crawford vs Madrimov PPV undercard, a heavyweight bout between Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio and Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) of Congo. As well, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title in an all-Mexican clash against Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs). Plus, former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial, California goes up against Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York.

Also on the card, Cuban light heavyweight David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) faces Serbia’s former title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the division’s vacant WBA belt. In addition, Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO) defends his IBF International lightweight strap against Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) of Mexico.