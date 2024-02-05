Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz start time, how to watch, undercard

Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz battle it out in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. The contest features a two-division world champion of Brooklyn, New York up against once-beaten contender of Worcester, Massachusetts. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Former unified lightweight champion and reigning WBO junior welterweight king, Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his title. Riding a three-fight winning streak, the 26-year-old eyes his next victory by knockout.

Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to become world champion. The 27-year-old is also confident in his victory and targets his second win a row.

The co-feature pits U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia against two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at lightweight.

When does Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz start in the U.S.?

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, February 8 at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 6:25 pm ET / 3:25 pm PT.

When does Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz start in the UK?

In the UK, Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz airs live on Sky Sports. The start time is scheduled for Friday, February 9 at 1:30 am.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4:30 am GMT.

How to stream Lopez vs Ortiz in other countries?

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Who is fighting on Lopez vs Ortiz undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Lopez vs Ortiz undercard, George Acosta (17-1, 3 KOs) of Long Beach, California goes up against Rene Tellez Giron (18-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

As well, Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) of Los Angeles, California clash in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas go toe-to-toe in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Plus, San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) meets Mexico’s Abdel Sauceda (12-3, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Alan Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas fights Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado in a six-rounder at super lightweight. Art Barrera Jr (2-0, 2 KOs) of Long Beach, California faces Michael Portales (3-2-1, 1 KOs) of San Jose, California in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

In addition, Antonio Zepeda (6-1, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa takes on Lemir Isom-Riley (3-2, 1 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania in a six-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Lopez vs Ortiz full fight card

The current Lopez vs Ortiz fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Lopez’s WBO junior welterweight title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, lightweight

Prelims