Saturday Fights: UFC Tampa, Munguia vs Surace, Rocha-Curiel & more

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley in Tampa, FL on Saturday, December 14 tops the fight schedule for the second weekend of December. Also on the night, Jaime Munguia faces Bruno Surace in Tijuana, Mexico, and Alexis Rocha takes on Raul Curiel in Ontario, California.

Plus, Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Ricardo Espinoza Franco clash atop the Monte-Carlo Showdown 5. In addition, Natasha Jonas battles Ivana Habazin in Liverpool, England.

A day earlier, on Friday, December 13, Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero square off in the headliner of Most Valuable Prospects 10 in Orlando, Florida. So, here’s what’s on:

MVP 10: Vargas vs Guerrero

Antonio Vargas faces Winston Guerrero headlining the 10th edition of Most Valuable Prospects in Orlando, FL on Friday, December 13. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA bantamweight title.

Among the Vargas vs Guerrero undercard bouts, Javon “Wanna” Walton takes on Erik Hanley at super featherweight, Gurgen Hovhannisyan fights Patrick Mailata at heavyweight, and Tammara Thibeault meets Natasha Spence at middleweight. Plus, Dainier Pero and Walter Burns clash for the vacant WBA Continental USA belt at heavyweight.

MVP 10 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Monte-Carlo Showdown 5

Former unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev faces Ricardo Espinoza Franco in the main event of Monte-Carlo Showdown 5 on Saturday, December 14. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super bantamweight title.

Among the Akhmadaliev vs Franco undercard bouts, Beatriz Ferreira defends her IBF lightweight title against Licia Boudersa. Plus, Cheavon Clarke takes on Leonardo Mosquea at cruiserweight, and Gary Cully fights Maxi Hughes at lightweight.

Monte-Carlo Showdown 5 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT in the U.S. and 7:00 pm GMT in the UK.

Natasha Jonas vs Ivana Habazin

Natasha Jonas and Ivana Habazin square off in a welterweight championship unification in Liverpool, England on Saturday, December 14. Local two-division champion Jonas puts her IBF title on the line. Habazin of Croatia brings to the ring her WBC strap.

Among the Jonas vs Habazin undercard bouts, Stephen McKenna faces Lee Cutler at welterweight, Viddal Riley takes on Steve Eloundou Ntere at cruiserweight, and Mark Jeffers meets Elvis Ahorgah at super middleweight. In addition, Lauren Price defends her WBA welterweight title against Bexcy Mateus. Jonas and Price look to face one another in the championship unification, if successful in their respective bouts.

Jonas vs Habazin live stream is available on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK. The start time is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT and 7:00 pm GMT, respectively.

Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel

Alexis Rocha aims for his third straight victory, as he takes on unbeaten welterweight Raul Curiel on Saturday, December 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Both fighters go through the ropes for the third time in 2024.

Among the Rocha vs Curiel undercard bouts, Charles Conwell faces Gerardo Luis Vergara at super welterweight, John “Scrappy” Ramirez meets Ephraim Bui at super flyweight, and Victor Morales battles Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz at super featherweight. In addition, former champions Marlen Esparza and Arely Mucino clash at super flyweight.

Rocha vs Curiel live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace

Former champion Jaime Munguia makes his fourth ring appearance of the year in a super middleweight bout against Bruno Surace on Saturday, December 14 at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico. Local Munguia aims for his second straight victory, after he stopped Erik Bazinyan in the 10th round in September and rebounded from his first career defeat against Canelo Alvarez in May. Surace of France fights for the first time in a year and makes his international debut as a pro.

Among the Munguia vs Surace undercard bouts, Carlos Alberto Garcia Castillo faces Juan Ramon Guzman at welterweight, and Alan Picasso Romero takes on Isaac Sackey at super bantamweight.

Munguia vs Surace live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

UFC Tampa: Covington vs Buckley

UFC Fight Night Tampa features former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington making his return against Joaquin Buckley on Saturday, December 14 at Amalie Arena. Covington hasn’t fought since last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards in his third attempt to land the full belt. Buckley is on a five-fight winning streak, including the third-round knockout of Stephen Thompson in October.

The co-main event pits Cub Swanson against Billy Quarantillo at featherweight. Also on the card, Vitor Petrino faces Dustin Jacoby at light heavyweight, Adrian Yanez meets Daniel Marcos at bantamweight, and Michael Johnson takes on Ottman Azaitar at lightweight.

UFC Tampa live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on the FIGHTMAG schedule, which also covers pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite and Rampage taking place at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on Wednesday, December 11. Plus, AEW Collision is held at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO on Thursday, December 12.

In addition, the 2024 PFL Europe Championship takes place at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France on Saturday, December 14. The event features the final bouts across four weight classes.