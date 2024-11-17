Saturday Fights: UFC Macau, BKFC Los Angeles, AEW Full Gear 2024 & more

The UFC return to Macau and BKFC Fight Night in Los Angeles headline the fight schedule for Saturday, November 23. In addition, All Elite Wrestling hits Newark, New Jersey with Full Gear 2024.

The action begins on Wednesday, November 20 with former UFC fighter Tyson Pedro going up against Kris Terzievski in a boxing match. The event takes place in Penrith, NSW, Australia.

Tyson Pedro vs Kris Terzievski

Former UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro faces fellow-Australian Kris Terzievski on Wednesday, November 20. The pair battles it out for WBC International title at bridgerweight. The contest headlines the fight card billed as “Uncaged”.

In the co-main event, Paulo Aokuso and Clay Waterman clash for WBC Australasia light heavyweight title. Also on the card, Curtis Scott up against Liam Messam and Zeke Campbell versus Jacob Clenshaw. Alex Leapai Jr is also expected to make his ring appearance.

Pedro vs Terzievski live stream is available on Stan in Australia. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location. The local start time is 6:30 pm AEDT, which makes it 2:30 am ET / 11:30 am PT in the U.S.

UFC Macau: Yan vs Figueiredo

Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo square off in the UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday, November 23 live from Galaxy Arena in Macau, SAR, China. The 135-pound contest pits the former bantamweight champion against the former two-time flyweight champion of Brazil.

The co-main event is a strawweight battle between Yan Xiaonan of China and Tabatha Ricci of Brazil. Among other bouts, Song Kenan makes his home country Octagon appearance against Muslim Salikhov at welterweight. In another China vs Brazil matchup, Wang Cong takes on Gabriella Fernandes at women’s flyweight. Plus, Swiss Volkan Oezdemir and Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand clash at light heavyweight.

UFC Macau live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 6:00 am ET / 3:00 am PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT.

BKFC Los Angeles: Warr vs Khanokov

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visits Los Angles with BKFC Fight Night taking place at Thunder Studios in Carson, CA on Saturday, November 23. The main event is a lightweight bout between Ruben Warr of Whittier, CA and Bovar Khanakov of Mariupol, Ukraine.

The co-main event is a heavyweight matchup between San Jose-based Lavar Johnson of Madera, CA and Bobby Brents of Springfield, IL. Also on the card, a cruiserweight clash between local Keith Richardson and Brandon Conley of Chillicothe, Ohio. In addition, Rodney Thomas of San Dimas, CA and Danasabe Mohammed of Napa, CA go head-to-head at middleweight.

BKFC Los Angeles live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

AEW Full Gear 2024

All Elite Wrestling hits Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 23 with AEW Full Gear 2024. The sixth annual event features AEW World Champion Jon Moxley up against Orange Cassidy.

Also on the match card, “Hangman” Adam Page takes on Jay White. Mercedes Mone puts her TBS Championship on the line against Kris Statlander. In addition, TNT Champion Jack Perry defends his strap against Daniel Garcia.

AEW Full Gear 2024 live stream is available on PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week also includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage taking place at Santander Arena in Reading, PA on Wednesday, November 20.