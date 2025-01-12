Subscribe
HomeNews

Saturday Fights: Islam vs Arman 2 tops UFC 311, BKFC Pechanga, Misfits Boxing 20

Boxing & MMA fight schedule for Saturday, January 18

Bare KnuckleBoxingMMANewsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Two title belts are on the line at UFC 311
UFC championship belt is on the line at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA, USA on January 18, 2025 | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 kicks off the action live on pay-per-view for 2025, headlining the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, January 18. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

Also on the night, Darren Till and Anthony Taylor square off atop the Misfits Boxing 20 crossover fight card. Plus, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship presents BKFC Fight Night Pechanga.

Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs Taylor

Darren Till faces Anthony Taylor in the main event of Misfits Boxing 20 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 18. The former UFC fighter of Liverpool was originally scheduled to take on Tommy Fury, who withdrew, and was replaced by Taylor of Alameda, California.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Ty Mitchell takes on Tommy Hench, Wade Plemons meets Masai Warrior, Carla Jade goes up against Melanie Shah, and Sami Hamed squares off against Ziggy Johnson. Plus, Beavo battles Demetri Dionysus, Adam Brooks fights Gavinio, and BBCC Gareth faces Kak Hatt.

Misfits Boxing 20 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT.

Watch on DAZN

BKFC Pechanga: Kurdanov vs Brito

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Temecula, California on Saturday, January 18 with the BKFC Fight Night card taking place at Pechanga Resort Casino. The main event is a welterweight bout between Evgeny Kurdanov and Elvin Brito of Puerto Rico. The co-main event is a lightweight clash pitting Robbie Peralta of Escondido, CA against Jordan Christensen of Las Vegas.

In another matchup at welterweight, Rodney Thomas of Harbor City, California takes on Art Driscoll of New York. Also on the card is a lightweight showdown between newcomer Mike Andaya of Escondido, CA and Dan Godoy of Canada. Plus, Caleb Avila of Valley Center, CA faces Tyler Sijohn of Worley, ID at heavyweight.

BKFC Pechanga live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Watch on Prime Video

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2

UFC 311 features Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title against Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 18. Makhachev won their first non-title bout in April 2019 by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight title against unbeaten challenger Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili of Georgia claimed the belt against Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision last September.

UFC 311 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT, following the early prelims starting at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Buy PPV on ESPN+

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on the FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage takes place at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday, January 15. AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage is held at the same venue the day after, on Thursday, January 16.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.