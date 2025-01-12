Saturday Fights: Islam vs Arman 2 tops UFC 311, BKFC Pechanga, Misfits Boxing 20

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 kicks off the action live on pay-per-view for 2025, headlining the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, January 18. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

Also on the night, Darren Till and Anthony Taylor square off atop the Misfits Boxing 20 crossover fight card. Plus, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship presents BKFC Fight Night Pechanga.

Misfits Boxing 20: Till vs Taylor

Darren Till faces Anthony Taylor in the main event of Misfits Boxing 20 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 18. The former UFC fighter of Liverpool was originally scheduled to take on Tommy Fury, who withdrew, and was replaced by Taylor of Alameda, California.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Ty Mitchell takes on Tommy Hench, Wade Plemons meets Masai Warrior, Carla Jade goes up against Melanie Shah, and Sami Hamed squares off against Ziggy Johnson. Plus, Beavo battles Demetri Dionysus, Adam Brooks fights Gavinio, and BBCC Gareth faces Kak Hatt.

Misfits Boxing 20 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT.

BKFC Pechanga: Kurdanov vs Brito

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Temecula, California on Saturday, January 18 with the BKFC Fight Night card taking place at Pechanga Resort Casino. The main event is a welterweight bout between Evgeny Kurdanov and Elvin Brito of Puerto Rico. The co-main event is a lightweight clash pitting Robbie Peralta of Escondido, CA against Jordan Christensen of Las Vegas.

In another matchup at welterweight, Rodney Thomas of Harbor City, California takes on Art Driscoll of New York. Also on the card is a lightweight showdown between newcomer Mike Andaya of Escondido, CA and Dan Godoy of Canada. Plus, Caleb Avila of Valley Center, CA faces Tyler Sijohn of Worley, ID at heavyweight.

BKFC Pechanga live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2

UFC 311 features Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title against Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 18. Makhachev won their first non-title bout in April 2019 by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight title against unbeaten challenger Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili of Georgia claimed the belt against Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision last September.

UFC 311 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT, following the early prelims starting at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on the FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage takes place at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday, January 15. AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage is held at the same venue the day after, on Thursday, January 16.