Saturday Fights: UFC 310, Navarrete vs Valdez 2, Paro-Hitchins, BKFC 69 & more

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura on Saturday, December 7 tops the fight schedule for the first weekend of December. Also on that day, Emanuel Navarrete faces Oscar Valdez in a world championship rematch, and Liam Paro defends his world title against Richardson Hitchins. Plus, Brad Pauls faces Denzel Bentley in a boxing match, and Glory Kickboxing presents Collision 7.

A day earlier, on Friday, December 6, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship features BKFC 69: Richardson vs Larrimore. So, here’s what’s on.

BKFC 69 Atlanta

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to Atlanta on Friday, December 6 with BKFC 69 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. The main event features a bantamweight bare-knuckle boxing bout between Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson of Long Island, New York and Michael Larrimore of Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Also on the BKFC 69 fight card, local Joe Elmore faces Derrick Findley of Chicago at welterweight. In another bantamweight contest, Nate Maness of Henderson, KY meets Nick Burgos of Salt Lake City, UT. Additionally, Joseph Creer of Columbus, GA, and David Simpson of Virginia clash at light heavyweight.

BKFC 69 live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Glory Collison 7

Glory Kickboxing presents Collision 7 at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, December 7. In the main event, Rico Verhoeven defends his heavyweight title in an all-Dutch rematch against Levi Rigters.

Also on the Collision 7 fight card, Morocco’s Tarik Khbabez defends his light heavyweight title in a trilogy fight against former champion Donegi Abena of Suriname. In another light heavyweight bout, Bahram Rajabzadeh of Azerbaijan faces Daniel Stefanovski of Macedonia. Additionally, Lithuania’s former light heavyweight champion Sergej Maslobojev meets Stefan Latescu of Romania.

Glory Collision 7 live stream is available on Videoland in the Netherlands and Bally Live in the U.S. The start time is 7:00 pm CET and 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT, respectively. The free prelims stream on the promotion’s YouTube page two hours prior to the main card.

Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley

Brad Pauls and Denzel Bentley square off at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, December 7. The pair battles it out at middleweight, with Pauls putting his British and WBO International titles on the line.

Among the undercard bouts, Sam Noakes defends his British, Commonwealth and WBO International lightweight titles against Ryan Walsh. British heavyweight champion Solomon Dacres defends his title against David Adeleye. In another heavyweight contest, Lawrence Okolie faces Hussein Muhamed.

Pauls vs Bentley live stream is available on TNT Sports in the UK. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be useful for streaming from a different location. The local start time in the UK is 6:00 pm GMT, which makes it 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the U.S.

Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins

Liam Paro faces Richardson Hitchins at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, December 7. The undefeated Australian champion, Paro, makes the first defense of his IBF super lightweight title. The unbeaten contender from Brooklyn, Hitchins, makes his first attempt to become champion.

Also on the card, Fresno’s Marc Castro faces Agustin Ezequiel Quintana of Argentina at super featherweight. Henry Lebron and Christopher Diaz square off in an all-Puerto Rican contest at super featherweight. Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera meets Angel Gonzalez of Hartford, Connecticut at flyweight.

Paro vs Hitchins live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2

Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez square off in an all-Mexican rematch on Saturday, December 7. Navarrete won their first fight in August 2023 by unanimous decision. Battling it out in the main event at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, Navarrete puts his WBO super featherweight title on the line.

The co-main event is a rematch between Mexico’s current WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza and former titleholder Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba. Espinoza won their first fight and claimed the belt by majority decision in December 2023.

Navarrete vs Valdez 2 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 7. In the main event, Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against against two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura from Japan.

In the co-main event, Uzbekistan’s Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Ian Machado Garry of Ireland in a welterweight title eliminator. Also on the card is a heavyweight rematch between France’s Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov. Bryce Mitchell of Texarkana, Arkansas meets Brazil’s Kron Gracie at featherweight. In another contest at featherweight, Nate Landwehr of Clarksville, Tennessee takes on Choi Doo-ho of Korea.

UFC 310 live stream is available on ESPN+. The PPV starts at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT, following the early prelims, which kick off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on the FIGHTMAG schedule, which also covers pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite and Rampage taking place at the Fishers Event Center on Wednesday, December 4. Plus, AEW Collision is held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, December 7.