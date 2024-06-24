Saturday Fights: UFC 303 Pereira vs Prochazka 2, Estrada vs Bam, Lopez-Claggett

The highly anticipated UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 in Las Vegas headlines the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, June 29. Plus, Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez square off in Phoenix, Arizona and Teofimo Lopez and Steve Claggett battle it out in Miami, Florida.

A day before, on Friday, June 28, PFL 6: Regular Season 2024 takes place in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In addition, Darius Fulghum and Ronald Ellis clash in Indio, California on Thursday, June 27.

Darius Fulghum vs Ronald Ellis

The bout between Darius Fulghum of El Paso, Texas and Ronald Ellis of Lynn, Massachusetts headlines Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Eric Priest of Wichita Falls, Texas takes on Janer Gonzalez of Colombia at middleweight. Tristan Kalkreuth of Carollton, Texas faces Anthony Hollaway of Peoria, Illinois at cruiserweight. Coachella’s Grant Flores and Josias Gonzalez of Whittier, CA battle it out at super welterweight. Leonardo Sanchez of Rancho Mirage, CA and Jenel Lausa of the Philippines duel at super featherweight.

Boxing fans can stream Golden Boy Fight Night: Fulghum vs Ellis live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Thursday, June 27 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In the UK, the event airs live on Friday, June 28 at 2 am BST.

PFL 6 Sioux Falls: Loughnane vs Gonzales

PFL 6 continues Regular Season 2024 featuring bouts in the welterweight and featherweight divisions. The fight card is held at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In the main event, Brendan Loughnane of the UK and Justin Gonzales of Greeley, Colorado square off at featherweight. In the co-main event, Logan Storley of Roslyn, SD and Laureano Staropoli of Argentina meet at welterweight. Also on the card, Brennan Ward of New London, CT fights Magomed Umalatov at welterweight. Plus, Gabriel Braga of Brazil and Bubba Jenkins of Huntington Beach, California go toe-to-toe at featherweight.

MMA fans can stream PFL 6: Loughnane vs Gonzales live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

In the UK, PFL 6 live stream is available on DAZN. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at 3 am BST. The prelims begin on Friday, June 28 at 11 pm BST.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett

Two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez faces Steve Claggett at James L. Knight Center in Downtown Miami, Florida. The contest pits Brooklyn’s WBO super lightweight titleholder against the Canadian contender.

In the co-feature at featherweight, former world champion Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba goes up against Brandon Leon Benitez of Mexico. Also on the card, Chicago middleweight Nico Ali Walsh looks to take revenge on Sona Akale of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Lopez vs Claggett live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+ on Saturday, June 29. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims kick off at 5:45 pm ET / 2:45 pm PT.

In the UK, the event airs on Sky Sports on Sunday, June 30 at 2 am BST.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez

Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez battle it out in the main event at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The contest features Mexico’s two-division world champion defending his WBC super flyweight title against the unbeaten two-weight world champion of San Antonio, Texas.

In the co-main event, Sunny Edwards of the UK and Adrian Curiel of Mexico meet in a super flyweight battle between two former world champions. Also on the card, Mexico’s WBC super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado faces Somalia-born Ramla Ali of the UK. In addition, Mexican super bantamweight Arturo Cardenas defends his WBC Continental Americas title against Danny Barrios of Des Moines, Iowa.

Boxing fans can stream Estrada vs Bam live on DAZN on Saturday, June 29. The start time in the U.S. is 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, June 30. The start time is 2:30 am BST and 11:30 am AEST, respectively.

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, during the 12th annual International Fight Week. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a championship belt contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against old rival and former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka of Czech. Pereira stopped Prochazka in the second round of their first fight in November 2023 and landed the vacant belt.

In the co-main event, Brian Ortega of Los Angeles and Diego Lopes of Brazil battle it out at featherweight. Also on the PPV card, Anthony Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas and Roman Dolidze of Georgia square off at light heavyweight.

As well, Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil and Macy Chiasson of New Orleans, LA clash at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Ian Machado Garry of Ireland and Michael Page of the UK go head to head at welterweight.

What time is UFC 303 in the U.S.?

In the U.S., UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, June 29. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 303 in the UK?

In the UK, UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on TNT Sports Box Office on Sunday, June 30. The start time is 3 am BST.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am BST, following the early prelims at 11 pm BST on Saturday, June 29 on TNT Sports and UFC Fight Pass.

What time is UFC 303 in Australia?

In Australia, UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 airs live on Kayo PPV on Sunday, June 30. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST, following the early prelims at 8 am AEST on Kayo.

Plus, don’t miss a pair of pro wrestling events: AEW Dynamite / Collision in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday, June 26 and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 in Long Island, New York on Sunday, June 30. Check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.