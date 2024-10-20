Saturday Fights: Topuria vs Holloway headlines UFC 308, Catterall-Prograis & more

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway on Saturday, October 26 in Abu Dhabi tops the boxing and MMA schedule for the fourth week of the month. Also on the day, Jack Catterall faces Regis Prograis in a boxing match in Manchester, England and BKFC Prospect Series hits Myrtle Beach.

A day before, Denver hosts BKFC 67: Camozzi vs Depee on Friday, October 25. Manuel Flores and Victor Olivo clash on Thursday, October 24 in Indio, CA. The fight action begins on Wednesday, October 23 with a rematch between Miyo Yoshida and Shurretta Metcalf in New York.

Miyo Yoshida vs Shurretta Metcalf 2

Miyo Yoshida faces Shurretta Metcalf in a rematch at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, October 23. Going up the Dallas contender, the IBF bantamweight champion of Japan puts her belt on the line and looks to avenge the defeat suffered last November.

The co-feature is a super lightweight bout between Mykquan Williams of Hartford, Connecticut and Lavisas Williams of Rochester, New York. Also on the card, Edward Vazquez of Fort Worth, Texas and Kenneth Taylor of Kansas City clash at super featherweight. Plus, Jerry Forrest of Lafayette, Louisiana takes on Earl Newman of Brooklyn at heavyweight.

Yoshida vs Metcalf 2 live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Manuel Flores vs Victor Olivo

Manuel Flores of Rancho Mirage, California faces Mexico’s Victor Olivo at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, October 24. The bantamweight bout tops Golden Boy Fight Night.

In the co-feature, Jose Tito Sanchez of Rancho Mirage, California and Edwin Palomares of Mexico battle it out at super bantamweight. Among other bouts, Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores meets Luis Caraballo Ramos of Puerto Rico at super welterweight. Plus, Daniel Garcia of Denver fights Mexico’s Jorge Villegas Jorge Villegas at lightweight.

Flores vs Olivo live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

BKFC 67: Camozzi vs Depee

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hits Denver on Friday, October 25 with BKFC 67. Headlining the event, Chris Camozzi of Lakewood, CO and Sawyer Depee of Lolo, Montana go head-to-head for the vacant title at cruiserweight.

Also on the card, Brandon Girtz of Minneapolis, MN takes on Cameron VanCamp of Lebanon, IN at welterweight. Plus, Denver’s Darrian Leu-Pierre meets Grady Wall of Village of Bergen, NY at lightweight.

BKFC Denver live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

BKFC Prospects: Myrtle Beach

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visits South Carolina on Saturday, October 26 with BKFC Prospect Series taking place at Myrtle Beach Sports Center. On top of the fight card, Brandon Bushaw of Conway, SC goes up against Rick Caruso of Princeton, WV.

Among other bouts, Jeremiah Scott of Myrtle Beach takes on Dakota Highpine of Great Falls, Montana.

BKFC Myrtle Beach live stream is available on FUBO Sports. The start time is 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis

Jack Catterall takes on Regis Prograis in the main event at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 26. The contest pits the British former super lightweight title challenger against the former two-time junior welterweight champion of NOLA.

Also on the card, Reece Bellotti defends his British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles against Michael Gomez Jnr. Pat McCormack of the UK and William Andres Herrera of Argentina battle it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental title at welterweight. Plus, Campbell Hatton and James Flint square off in an all-British rematch at super lightweight.

Catterall vs Prograis live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. In the UK, the action begins at 7:00 pm BST.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

UFC 308 airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 26. In the main event, Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria makes the first defense of his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway of Hawaii. In the co-main event, New Zealand-born Australia-based former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on the UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0).

Also on the card, a featherweight bout between Lerone Murphy of England and Dan Ige of Hawaii. As well, Magomed Ankalaev faces Serbia’s Aleksandar Rakic at light heavyweight. In the PPV opener, Sharabutdin Magomedov takes on Armen Petrosyan of Armenia at middleweight.

UFC 308 live stream is available on ESPN+. The PPV time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The prelims start at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, October 23. Plus, AEW Collision lands at Alliant Energy Power House in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, October 26.