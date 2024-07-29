Saturday Fights: Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov, UFC Abu Dhabi, BKFC 63 & PFL

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles, CA highlights the boxing and MMA fight schedule for Saturday, August 3. Plus, UFC Abu Dhabi: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov marks the Octagon’s return to the UAE and Britain Hart vs Taylor Starling tops BKFC 63 in Sturgis, SD.

Also on Saturday, August 3, Zak Chelli and Callum Simpson clash in Barnsley, England. In addition, Professional Fighters League kicks off the 2024 Global Season Playoffs on Friday, August 2 in Nashville, TN.

PFL 7 Nashville: Playoffs 2024

PFL 7 kicks off 2024 Global Season Playoffs on August 2 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The fight card features the semi-final bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

In the main event, Timothy Johnson and Denis Goltsov go head-to-head at heavyweight. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Dakota Ditcheva and Jena Bishop.

In another semi-final at heavyweight, Linton Vassell fights Oleg Popov. In the women’s flyweight semi-final Taila Santos goes up against Liz Carmouche.

PFL 7 Nashville live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson

Zak Chelli faces Callum Simpson on August 3 at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England. The super middleweight bout pits London’s British and Commonwealth champion against the local challenger.

Also on the card, Caroline Dubois and Maira Moneo contest for the interim WBC lightweight belt. Plus, Stephen McKenna and Joe Laws clash for the vacant WBC International Silver super welterweight strap and Connor Coyle fights Kyle Lomotey at middleweight.

Chelli vs Simpson live stream in the U.S. is available on Peacock. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

BKFC 63 Sturgis: Hart vs Starling

Britain Hart defends her strawweight title against Taylor Starling in the main event on BKFC 63 Sturgis on August 3. The bare knuckle boxing fight card takes place at Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

Also in action, Josh Burns up against Sam Shewmaker at heavyweight and Josh Dyer versus Will Albrecht at light heavyweight. Plus, Bryant Acheson faces Joseph Creer at cruiserweight, Roberto Armas meets Jack Grady at bantamweight and Josh Watson takes on Reuben Roundstone at heavyweight.

BKFC 63: Hart vs Starling live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov battle it out in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on August 3. The five-round contest serves as the bantamweight title eliminator.

In the co-main event, Sharabutdin Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk square off at middleweight. Among other bouts, Marlon Vera faces Deiveson Figueiredo at bantamweight, Tony Ferguson takes on Michael Chiesa at welterweight and Mackenzie Dern fights Loopy Godinez at women’s strawweight. In addition, Joel Alvarez and Elves Brener go toe-to-toe at lightweight.

UFC Abu Dhabi live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov

Terence “Bud” Crawford challenges Israil Madrimov for his WBA light middleweight title on August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Omaha’s three-division world champion moves up a weight class and looks to conquer a new division.

Among the Crawford vs Madrimov undercard bouts, Isaac Cruz defends his WBA super lightweight title in an all-Mexican showdown against Jose Valenzuela. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz of Imperial, California takes on Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn, New York. Also at heavyweight, Toledo’s Jared Anderson faces Martin Bakole of Congo.

Plus, Cuban David Morrell and Serbia’s Radivoje Kalajdzic clash for the vacant WBA light heavyweight title. Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight belt against Antonio Moran of Mexico.

In addition, Steven Nelson of Omaha, Nebraska and Mexico’s Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez square off at super middleweight. Rounding out the card, LA-based Ziyad Almaayouf of Saudi Arabia meets Michal Bulik of Poland at welterweight.

What time is Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov in the U.S.?

In the U.S., Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov airs live on Saturday, August 3. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+ PPV, DAZN PPV and PPV.com.

The prelims start at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

What time is Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov in the UK?

In the UK, Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov airs live on Saturday, August 3. The start time is 11 pm BST. Live stream is available on DAZN PPV.

The prelims start at 9:30 pm BST.

What time is Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov in Australia?

In Australia, Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov airs live on Sunday, August 4. The start time is 8 am AEST. Live stream is available on DAZN PPV.

The prelims start at 6:30 am AEST.

This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage taking place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC on Wednesday, July 31. Plus, AEW Collision lands at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX on Thursday, August 1.