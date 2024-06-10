Saturday Fights: Tank Davis vs Frank Martin, UFC Vegas 93, Matias-Paro & more

A blockbuster showdown between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Frank Martin in Las Vegas highlights the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, June 15. Plus, Subriel Matias faces Liam Paro in Puerto Rico and Alex Perez meets Tatsuro Taira on the top of UFC Fight Night aka UFC Vegas 93.

Also on June 15, Chris Billam-Smith battles old rival Richard Riakporhe in London. The fight week action begins with PFL 4 in Uncasville, CT on June 13.

PFL 4 Uncasville: Regular Season 2024

PFL 4: Regular Season 2024 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

In the main event, Valentin Moldavsky faces Linton Vassell of England at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva of England and Chelsea Hackett of Australia square off at women’s flyweight.

In the U.S., PFL 4 main card start time is scheduled for June 13 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary action begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

In the UK, PFL 4 airs live on DAZN on June 14 starting at 10 pm BST. In Australia, the event is available on Stan Sport on June 16 starting at 7 am AEST.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2

WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith defends his belt against old rival Richard Riakporhe in London, England. The latter won their first non-title fight in July 2019 by split decision.

Also on the card, Isaac Chamberlain faces Jack Massey at cruiserweight. Ben Whittaker takes on Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka at light heavyweight. Francesca Hennessy meets Dorota Norek at bantamweight.

Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe 2 airs live on Peacock in the U.S. on June 15 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, and on Sky Sports in the UK starting at 6 pm BST.

Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro

Puerto Rico’s IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias makes his homecoming world title defense against Liam Paro of Australia. The event airs live on DAZN.

Also on the card, Angel Fierro faces Alfredo Santiago at super lightweight. Yankiel Rivera Figueroa meets Victor Efrain Sandoval at flyweight. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino takes on Diana Tapia Castro at welterweight.

The Matias vs Paro start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, June 16 at 12 am BST and 9 am AEST, respectively.

UFC Vegas 93: Perez vs Taira

Former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez of Hanford, California and Tatsuro Taira of Japan square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka “UFC Vegas 93”. The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Antonio Trocoli of Brazil and Ikram Aliskerov.

UFC Vegas 93 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin

Baltimore’s unbeaten three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten contender Frank Martin of Detroit. The pair squares off in the main event live on Prime Video PPV from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix and former world light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine battle it out for the interim WBC 175-pound belt. Also on the card, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland faces Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic for the interim WBC super lightweight belt. Plus, Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic and Terrell Gausha of Cleveland, Ohio clash for the WBC middleweight title.

Among the prelims, former world champion Mark Magsayo of the Philippines takes on Eduardo Ramirez of Mexico at super featherweight. As well, Elijah Garcia of Glendale, Arizona meets Kyrone Davis of Monmouth County, New Jersey at middleweight. Plus, Roiman Villa of Venezuela and Mexico’s Ricardo Salas go head to head at welterweight.

What time is Tank Davis vs Frank Martin in the U.S.?

Boxing fans can stream Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Frank Martin live on pay-per-view on Prime Video. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for June 15 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The PPV price is $74.95.

The prelims kick off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm. Tank vs Martin live stream is also available on PPV.com.

What time is Tank Davis vs Frank Martin in the UK?

In the UK, Tank Davis vs Frank Martin live stream is available on Prime Video PPV on Sunday, June 16. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST. The PPV price is £19.99.

The preliminary card begins on Saturday, June 15 at 10:30 pm BST.

What time is Tank Davis vs Frank Martin in Australia?

In Australia, Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin airs live on Kayo PPV on Sunday, June 16. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. The PPV cost is $49.95.

The preliminary card begins at 7:30 am AEST / 5:30 am AWST.

Check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week also includes a boxing match between old MMA rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen in Brazil. Plus, a pair of pro wrestling shows: AEW Dynamite/Rampage in Des Moines, IA and AEW Collision in Youngstown, OH.