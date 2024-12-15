Saturday Fights: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2, BKFC Hollywood & more

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on Saturday, December 21 tops the fight schedule for the third weekend of December. Also on the night, Jared Warren and Mike Richman square off in a bare-knuckle boxing bout headlining BKFC Hollywood.

The action begins on Tuesday, December 17 with “Holiday Fight Night 3” in New York. However, there is no big showdown inside the MMA cage this coming weekend. So here is what’s on:

Holiday Fight Night 3

Holiday Fight Night 3 takes place at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York City on Tuesday, December 17. The boxing card is headlined by an eight-round lightweight bout between Kurt Scoby and Bryan Jimenez.

Also on the card, Andy Dominguez Velasquez goes up against Angel Geovanny Meza Morales in an eight-rounder at flyweight. In addition, Nisa Rodriguez and Melody Popravak square off in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Holiday Fight Night 3 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

BKFC Fight Night Hollywood

The title bout between Jared Warren and Mike Richman headlines BKFC Fight Night at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, December 21. Warren of Tampa, Florida makes the first defense of his light heavyweight belt. Richman of Rosemount, Minnesota makes his third attempt to become champion.

In the co-main event, Christine Ferea of San Jose, California defends her flyweight title against Christine Vicens of Miami, Florida. Among other matchups, Leonardo Perdomo faces Levi da Costa at heavyweight and Bryan Duran takes on Kasim Ruffin at featherweight.

BKFC Hollywood live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury square off in a rematch on Saturday, December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk of Ukraine defeated Fury of the UK by split decision in May and became the first four-belt undisputed champion at heavyweight.

The co-main event features, Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk against Ishmael Davis of the UK at super welterweight. Also on the card is a heavyweight matchup between Slovakian-born, UK-based Moses Itauma and Demsey McKean of Australia. Among other bouts, Johnny Fisher meets David Allen in an all-British contest at heavyweight and Iaac Lowe of England and Lee McGregor of Scotland clash at featherweight.

Usyk vs Fury 2 PPV live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT in the U.S. and 3:30 pm GMT in the UK.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on the FIGHTMAG schedule, which also covers pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage taking place at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, December 18.

ROH Final Battle 2024 is held at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday, December 20. AEW Collision is on Saturday, December 21 at the same venue. AEW Dynamite rounds out the action in the “Big Apple” on Sunday, December 22.