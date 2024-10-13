Saturday Fights: Ngannou vs Ferreira tops PFL PPV, Murtazaliev-Tszyu, UFC Vegas 99

The PFL Super Fight between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira on Saturday, October 19 tops the boxing and MMA schedule for the third week of October. Also on the day, Tim Tszyu challenges Bakhram Murtazaliev for world title in Orlando, Florida. Plus, Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira clash in the main event of UFC Vegas 99. In addition, Adam Azim and Ohara Davies battle it out in London, England.

Alexandre Gaumont faces Cristian Rodrigo Zarate on Thursday, October 17 in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 8: Week 10 airs live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 15. The fight action begins on Monday, October 14 with Junto Nakatani and Petch Sor Chitpattana going head-to-head in Japan.

Junto Nakatani vs Petch Sor Chitpattana

Three-division world champion Junto Nakatani defends his WBC bantamweight title against Petch Sor Chitpattana of Thailand on Monday, October 14 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The co-feature is a bantamweight bout for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title beetween Japanese former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa and Filipino contender Gerwin Asilo.

Also on the card, Japan’s WBO junior bantamweight champion Kosei Tanaka defends his title against Phumelele Cafu of South Africa. In addition, LA’s WBO flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga defends his belt against light flyweight champion Jonathan Gonzalez of Puerto Rico.

Nakatani vs Sor Chitpattana live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 10

Week 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series rounds out Season 8 on Tuesday, October 15 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Atop the fight card, Nick Klein of Adell, Wisconsin and Heraldo Souza of Brazil square off at middleweight.

Also on the card, a flyweight bout between Nick Piccininni of East Setauket, New York and Luis Gurule of Sheridan, Colorado. Cuban Yadier DelValle and Antonio Monteiro of Brazil clash at featherweight. Leslie Hernandez of Phoenix, Arizona and Julieta Martinez of Argentina go toe-to-toe at strawweight. Plus, Canada’s Mohamed Ado and Jonathan Micallef of Australia battle it out at welterweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 10 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Alexandre Gaumont vs Cristian Rodrigo Zarate

Alexandre Gaumont makes his hometown ring appearance against Argentina’s Cristian Rodrigo Zarate on Thursday, October 17 at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. The pair battle it out at middleweight.

In the co-feature Canada-based Arthur Biyarslanov defends his NABF super lightweight title against Jonathan Jose Eniz of Argentina. Among other bouts, Steve Claggett of Canada faces Eduardo Estela of Uruguay at super lightweight and Canada’s former champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse meets Mexico’s Angelica Lopez Flores at heavyweight.

Gaumont vs Zarate live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies

Adam Azim faces Ohara Davies at Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, October 19. The pair squares off in an all-British contest at super lightweight.

Also on the card, Jeamie Tshikeva takes on Franklin Ignatius at heavyweight, Michael McKinson meets Tulani Mbenge at welterweight and Dan Azeez goes up against Lewis Edmondson at light heavyweight. Also in action, former two-time title challenger Anthony Yarde, former champion Shannon Courtenay, Francesca Hennessy and more.

Azim vs Davies live stream is available on Peacock. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. In the UK, the event airs live on Sky Sports at 7:00 pm BST.

UFC Vegas 99: Hernandez vs Pereira

Anthony Hernandez of Dunnigan, California faces Brazilian Michel Pereira in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, October 19 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 99. The pair battles it out at middleweight.

The co-main event pits Rob Font of Leominster, Massachusetts against Kyler Phillips of Torrance, California. The pair squares off at bantamweight.

UFC Vegas 99 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu

Tim Tszyu goes up against Bakhram Murtazaliev at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on Saturday, October 19. The former world champion of Australia looks to dethrone the current IBF super welterweight titleholder and once again get on top of the division.

The co-feature on the card is a junior middleweight bout between Cuban-born, Stafford, Texas-based Yoenis Tellez and Venezuelan-born Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez. The telecast opener pits, Venezuelan-born Mexico-based Endry Saavedra against Mexican-born Australia-based Mateo Tapia at middleweight.

Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo.

PFL Super Fight: Ngannou vs Ferreira

Francis Ngannou makes his MMA return against Renan Ferreira atop the PFL Super Fight card on Saturday, October 19. The heavyweight contest pits the Cameroonian-French former UFC champion against PFL champion of Brazil. The event titled “Battle of the Giants” takes place at Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Also on the card, Cris “Cyborg” goes up against Larissa Pacheco at featherweight. An all-Brazilian clash features the former UFC champion and current Bellator titleholder up against the two-division champion in PFL.

PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants PPV live stream is available on ESPN+ and DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

As always, stay tuned with the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage taking place at SAP Center in San Jose, CA on Wednesday, October 16. Plus, AEW Collision / Battle of the Belts XII is held at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA on Thursday, October 17.