Saturday Fights: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2, Shakur vs Artem, Zepeda vs Cabrera

A series of world-class boxing events highlights the fight schedule for Saturday, July 6 with Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 on the top of the bill. The highly anticipated rematch airs live from Anaheim, CA.

Plus, a pair of world title fights in Newark, New Jersey features Shakur Stevenson up against Artem Harutyunyan and O’Shaquie Foster versus Robson Conceicao. In addition, William Zepeda goes up against Giovanni Cabrera in Ontario, CA and Johnny Fisher squares off against Alen Babic in London, England.

Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic

Heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic battle it out at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The 10-round contest headlines a Matchroom Boxing event.

Among the Fisher vs Babic undercard bouts, super featherweight Reece Bellotti defends his British and Commonwealth belts against Levi Giles. John Hedges and Lewis Oakford go toe-to-toe at cruiserweight. Maisey Rose Courtney and Jasmina Zapotoczna meet at flyweight.

The Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In the UK the event starts at 7 pm BST. Live stream is available on DAZN.

William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera

Unbeaten William Zepeda and Giovanni Cabrera square off at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at lightweight. The contest headlines a Golden Boy event.

Among the Zepeda vs Cabrera undercard bouts, Ricardo Sandoval goes up against Angel Acosta at flyweight. Manuel Flores and Nohel Arambulet battle it out at super bantamweight. Also at super bantamweight, Japhethlee Llamido fights Ryan Lee Allen.

The William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Live stream is available on DAZN.

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan

Three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against Artem Harutyunyan at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The 12-round bout headlines a Top Rank event.

In the co-feature, O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC super featherweight title against three-time title challenger Robson Conceicao. Also on the card, Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno battle it out at lightweight.

The Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

Fans in other countries can stream Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan via VPN, such as ExpressVPN. Date and time vary by location.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2

Old MMA rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal square off in a boxing match at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Masvidal won their first fight at UFC 244 in November 2019 via third-round TKO and took the “BMF” belt. The doctor deemed Diaz unable to continue due to a cut over his right eye.

Among the Diaz vs Masvidal 2 undercard bouts, two-time world champion Daniel Jacobs faces Shane Mosley Jr at super middleweight. Amado Vargas and Sean Garcia clash at lightweight. Devin Cushing takes on Manuel Correa at lightweight. Plus, Chris Avila and Anthony Pettis go head-to-head at light heavyweight.

What time is Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2?

The Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT. Live stream is available on PPV.com.

In the UK and Australia, Diaz vs Masvidal 2 airs live on Sunday, July 7. The main card start time is scheduled for 2 am BST / 11 am AEST. The prelims kick off at 12:30 am BST / 9:30 am AEST.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG schedule, covering boxing, MMA, bare knuckle fighting, pro wrestling and more. This fight week also includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, July 3 and AEW Collision / Rampage at Landers Center in Southaven, MS on Saturday, July 6.