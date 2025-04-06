Saturday Fights: Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis & UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

The world title fight between Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis in Atlantic City tops the boxing and MMA scheduled for Saturday, April 12. Also on the night, Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes square off in the championship clash atop the UFC 314 fight card in Miami.

Fight Week kicks off on Thursday, April 10 in Montreal, where Dzmitry Asanau faces Francesco Patera. So, here’s what’s on:

Dzmitry Asanau vs Francesco Patera

Dzmitry Asanau faces Francesco Patera atop the “Eye of the Tiger” fight card on Thursday, April 10 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, QC. Unbeaten Asanau (9-0, 4 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title, while Francesco Patera (30-5, 11 KOs) from Belgium makes his Canadian debut and aims for his second straight victory.

Among the undercard bouts, Mexican-born Montreal-based Christopher Guerrero (13-0, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Oliver Quintana (22-3, 16 KOs) clash for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title. Plus, Mary Spencer (9-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, ON defends her WBA super welterweight title against former featherweight champion Ogleidis Suarez (31-5-1, 15 KOs) of Venezuela.

Asanau vs Patera airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC 314 airs live on pay-per-view from the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, on Saturday, April 12. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes battle it out for the vacant featherweight title.

Australia’s former champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) aims to regain the belt and bounce back from two defeats against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Lopes (26-6) makes his first attempt to become champion and targets his sixth win in a row.

The co-main event is a lightweight matchup between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. Chandler (23-9) of High Ridge, MO looks to rebound from two defeats against Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Pimblett (22-3) of England is riding an eight-fight winning streak.

UFC 314 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the early prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis

Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces Eimantas Stanionis on Saturday, April 12 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The pair square off in a welterweight championship unification with two title belts at stake.

Undefeated Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA puts his IBF title on the line, following his victory over Karen Chukhadzhian last November. Unbeaten Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) of Lithuania brings his WBA strap to the ring after defeating Gabriel Maestre last May.

Among the undercard bouts, former champion Raymond Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ meets Thomas Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio at super featherweight. Arturo Popoca (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico and Philadelphia’s Christian Carto (23-1, 16 KOs) clash at super bantamweight. Brooklyn-based Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan meets Argentina’s Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (17-2, 8 KOs) at welterweight.

Ennis vs Stanionis airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite taking place at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD on Wednesday, April 9.