Saturday Fights: Jake Paul vs Mike Perry, UFC Vegas 94, Nakatani-Astrolabio & more

The highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Perry in Tampa, FL highlights the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, July 20. Plus, Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba square off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 94 and Junto Nakatani defends against Vincent Astrolabio in Japan.

In addition, Alexis Rocha returns against Santiago Dominguez on Friday, July 19 in Indio, CA. As well, Prizefighter 2024 kicksoff on Monday, July 15 in Japan.

Prizefighter 2024

Prizefighter returns with an knockout tournament on Monday, July 15 at Yamato Arena in Osaka, Japan. The contest features eight international middleweights battling it out for a prize of $1 mil.

Among the quarter-final bouts, Kazuto Takesako of Japan goes up against Mark Dickinson of the UK. Riku Kunimoto meets Eiki Kani in an all-Japanese clash. Kieron Conway of the UK fights Ainiwaer Yilixiati of China. Plus, Aaron McKenna of Ireland meets Jeovanny Estela of Orlando, Florida.

Prizefighter live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Monday, July 15 at 4 am ET / 1 am PT.

In the UK and Australia, Prizefighter starts at 9 am BST and 6 pm AEST, respectively.

Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez

Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha makes his ring return against unbeaten Santiago Dominguez of Mexico on July 19 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Also on the card, a featherweight bout between Gregory Morales of Mexico and Jayvon Garnett of Cincinnati, Ohio. As well, local lightweight Bryan Lua faces Nicholas Sullivan of Portsmouth, Virginia. Plus, Jorge Chavez of Mexico takes on Japanese Riku Kitani at featherweight.

Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Junto Nakatani vs Vincent Astrolabio

Japan’s three-division world champion Junto Nakatani defends his WBC bantamweight title against Vincent Astrolabio of the Philippines on July 20 at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. In the co-feature, WBO junior bantamweight champion Kosei Tanaka of Japan defends his belt against Mexico’s Jonathan Rodriguez.

Also on the card, Riku Kano of Japan and Anthony Olascuaga of Los Angeles battle it out for the vacant WBO flyweight strap. In addition, Japanese former kickboxing world champion Tenshin Nasukawa takes on Puerto Rico’s Jonathan “Torres” Rodriguez at bantamweight.

Junto Nakatani vs Vincent Astrolabio live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 5 am ET / 2 am PT.

Boxing fans in other countries can stream the event via VPN, such as ExpressVPN. Date and time vary by location.

UFC Vegas 94: Lemos vs Jandiroba

An all-Brazilian women’s strawweight battle between former title challenger Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba headlines UFC Fight Night on July 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 94. The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Brad Tavares of Kailua, HI and Jun Yong Park of Korea.

Also on the card, a featherweight bout between Steve Garcia of Albuquerque, NM and Seung Woo Choi of Korea. As well, Kurt Holobaugh of Denham Springs, LA and Kaynan Kruschewsky of Brazil square off at lightweight. Cody Durden of Covington, GA takes on Brazil’s Bruno Gustavo da Silva at flyweight. In addition, Doo Ho Choi of Korea battles Bill Algeo of Boothwyn, PA at featherweight.

UFC Vegas 94: Lemos vs Jandiroba live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Jake Paul of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against Orlando’s former UFC fighter and bare knuckle boxer Mike Perry on July 20 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds main event bout at cruiserweight.

In the co-main event, Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano faces local Stevie Morgan at super lightweight. Among the bouts featured on the Paul vs Perry undercard, Ashton Sylve of Long Beach, California takes on Lucas Bahdi of Canada at lightweight. Also at lightweight, Jacksonville’s Tony Aguilar meets Corey Marksman of Orlando. Plus, Shadasia Green of Paterson, New Jersey fights Canadian Natasha Spence at super middleweight.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live stream is available on DAZN PPV and PPV.com. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia, Jake Paul vs Mike Perry airs live on Sunday, July 21. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, covering boxing and MMA, as well as pro wrestling, kickboxing, bare knuckle fighting and more.

This fight week also includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage on Wednesday, July 17 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR and AEW Collision on Saturday, July 20 at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. Plus, Glory Kickboxing returns to the Netherlands on Saturday, July 20 with Glory 93: Semeleer vs Beztati at Topsportcentrum in Rotterdam.