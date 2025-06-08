Saturday Fights: Hitchins vs Kambosos, UFC Atlanta, BKFC Mohegan Sun & more

The bout between Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr on Saturday, June 14 tops the fight schedule for the second week of the month. Also on the day, Kamaru Usman returns to face Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Atlanta. Plus, Parker Porter meets Dillon Cleckler in the headliner of BKFC Mohegan Sun.

In addition, the first round of the semifinals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament is on Thursday, June 12.

2025 PFL Seminals

The first round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament semifinals, aka PFL 5, airs live on Thursday, June 12 from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The event features matchups in the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

The main event is a welterweight bout between former Bellator champion Jason Jackson (18-5) of Jamaica and undefeated Thad Jean (9-0) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The co-main event is a featherweight contest between 2023 PFL champion Jesus Pinedo (24-6) of Peru and Gabriel Braga (16-2) of Brazil.

Another welterweight semifinal pits Logan Storley (17-3) of Roslyn, SD against Masayuki Kikuiri (11-2-1) of Japan. The second featherweight semifinal features 2021 PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev (22-0-1) versus Taekyun Kim (11-1) of South Korea.

PFL 5 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

BKFC Mohegan Sun: Porter vs Cleckler

BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, June 14 features Parker Porter up against Dillon Cleckler, live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The pair battle it out at heavyweight.

Porter (1-0) of New Britain, CT aims for his second win in bare-knuckle boxing, following a 44-second knockout of Chase Gormley in February. Cleckler (3-1) of Pensacola, FL returns to the ring and looks to rebound from a knockout defeat to Arnold Adams in May 2022.

Also on the BKFC Mohegan Sun card is another contest at heavyweight, pitting Yorgan De Castro (1-0) of Fall River, MA against Josh Watson (3-1) of Las Vegas. Plus, Brennan Ward (1-0) of New London, CT takes on debuting James Rumley of Bassett, VA at middleweight, and Rico Disciullo (1-0) of Somerville, MA faces Zachary Pannell (1-3) of Lancaster, PA at featherweight.

BKFC Mohegan Sun airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

UFC Atlanta: Usman vs Buckley

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, June 14 is headlined by Kamaru Usman up against Joaquin Buckley, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The pair battle it out at welterweight.

Nigeria’s 34-year-old former champion Usman (20-4) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in 20 months and looks to rebound from three straight defeats. 31-year-old Buckley (21-6) of St. Louis, MO is riding a six-fight winning streak.

The co-main event features Rose Namajunas against Miranda Maverick at flyweight. 32-year-old former strawweight champion Namajunas (13-7) of Milwaukee, WI looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Erin Blanchfield. 27-year-old Maverick (15-5) of Tunas, Missouri aims for her fifth win in a row.

UFC Atlanta airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos

Richardson Hitchins faces George Kambosos Jr on Saturday, June 14 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair square off in a world championship bout, with Hitchins’ IBF super lightweight title on the line.

Unbeaten 27-year-old Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY makes the first defense of the belt he claimed against Liam Paro last December. Australia’s 31-year-old former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr (22-3, 10 KOs) looks to become champion in his second weight class.

On the Hitchins vs Kambosos undercard, Andy Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba meets Japan’s Hironori Mishiro (17-1-1, 6 KOs) in an IBF lightweight title eliminator. Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) takes on Cleveland’s Roney Hines (14-0-1, 8 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight strap. Plus, Ernesto Mercado (17-0, 16 KOs) of Upland, CA and NOLA’s Jonathan Montrel (19-3, 13 KOs) clash for the IBF North American and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight belts.

Hitchins vs Kambosos airs live on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Pro Wrestling

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Summer Blockbuster, taking place at Theater Of The Clouds in Portland, OR on Wednesday, June 11.

AEW Summer Blockbuster is headlined by a rematch between Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. The match card also features The Hurt Syndicate up against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight and Komander in a trios match. Plus, Kyle Fletcher takes on Anthony Bowens, and “Timeless” Toni Storm faces Julia Hart with Mercedes Mone on commentary. Additionally, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla goes up against Queen Aminata.