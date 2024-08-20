Saturday Fights: Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III, UFC Vegas 96, PFL 9 & more

The rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr and John Gotti III headlines the boxing and MMA fight schedule for Saturday, August 24. Plus, Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 96.

As well, Professional Fighters League holds Playoffs 2024 in Washington, D.C. on Friday, August 23. In addition, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 2 airs live on Tuesday, August 20 from Las Vegas.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 2

Dana White’s Contender Series continues Season 8 with Week 2 on Tuesday, August 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card features MMA prospects squaring off inside the Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with UFC.

The main event is a welterweight bout between Andreas Berg Gustafsson of Sweden and Pat Pytlik of Canada. Among other bouts, Hugo Cunha of Brazil takes on Rizvan Kuniev at heavyweight. Cortavious Romious of St. Louis, Missouri faces Michael Imperato of Canada at bantamweight. In a middleweight bout, Cam Rowston of Australia meets Torrez Finney of Macon, Georgia. Plus, Billy Brand of Sacramento, California and Australian Cody Haddon clash at bantamweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 2 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

PFL 9 Washington: Playoffs 2024

PFL 9 continues 2024 Global Season Playoffs on Friday, August 23 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The fight card features the semi-final bouts in the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

In the main event at featherweight, Brendan Loughnane of the UK faces Kai Kamaka III of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. In the co-main event, Brazil’s Neiman Gracie and Magomed Umalatov clash at welterweight. In another semifinal at featherweight, Gabriel Alves Braga of Brazil takes on Timur Khizriev. The second welterweight semifinal pits Shamil Musaev against Murad Ramazanov.

PFL 9 Washington live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 96: Cannonier vs Borralho

UFC Vegas 96 airs live on Saturday, August 24 featuring former middleweight title challenger and No. 5 ranked contender Jared Cannonier of Dallas, Texas up against No. 12 Caio Borralho of Brazil. The co-main event is a women’s strawweight bout between No. 9 Angela Hill of Prince George’s County, Maryland and No. 11 Tabatha Ricci of Brazil.

Also on the card, Ryan Loder of Roseville, California faces Robert Valentin of Switzerland at middleweight. Neil Magny of Brooklyn, New York takes on Michael Morales of Ecuador at welterweight. In another contest at middleweight, Edmen Shahbazyan of Glendale, California meets Gerald Meerschaert of Racine, Wisconsin.

UFC Vegas 96 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Floyd Mayweather Jr faces John Gotti III 2

Floyd Mayweather Jr and John Gotti III square off in a rematch on Saturday, August 24 from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The exhibition boxing match features the undefeated 12-time, five-division world champion of Grand Rapids, Michigan up against the former MMA fighter and boxer of Oyster Bay, New York.

The co-feature is an exhibition match between former world champion Victor Ortiz of Garden City, Kansas and Rodrigo Damian Cori of Argentina. Also on the card, Mexico’s super bantamweight Alan Picasso Romero defends his WBC ‘Silver’ belt against Azat Hovhannisyan of Armenia. Plus, Curmel Moton of Salt Lake City, Utah takes on Victor Vazquez of Mexico at lightweight.

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III live stream is available on DAZN PPV. The start time is 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Collision in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday, August 21. AEW All In London Celebration is on Saturday, August 24 at BOXPARK Wembley. Plus, AEW All In London 2024 airs live on PPV from Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 25.

Plus, a newly-launched Fight Schedule is up and running for fans in Australia, covering world-class boxing, MMA and UFC events.