Saturday Fights: Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2, UFC Vegas 100, Matias-Ramirez & more

The world title rematch between Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian in Philadelphia tops the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, November 9. Also on the night, Neil Magny and Carlos Prates square off atop the UFC Vegas 100 fight card. Subriel Matias and Roberto Ramirez clash in Puerto Rico. Plus, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Montana with BKFC Billings.

In addition, Keyshawn Davis goes up against Gustavo Daniel Lemos in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday, November 8. Kicking off the fight week on Thursday, November 7, Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov battle it out in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov

Osleys Iglesias defends his IBO super middleweight belt against Petro Ivanov on Thursday, November 7 at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. In the co-feature, former title challenger Steven Butler meets Diego Chaves at middleweight.

Among other bouts, Leila Beaudoin defends her WBO International super featherweight strap against Gabriela Bouvier. Thomas Chabot takes on Jesus Adrian Daneff at featherweight. In addition, Wilkens Mathieu and Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky clash at super middleweight.

Iglesias vs Ivanov live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos

Unbeaten lightweight Keyshawn Davis faces Gustavo Daniel Lemos on Friday, November 8 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. Also on the card, Troy Isley takes on Tyler Howard at middleweight and Ra’eese Aleem meets Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo at featherweight.

Among other bouts, Kelvin Davis goes up against Yeis Gabriel Solano at junior welterweight. Abdullah Mason battles Yohan Vasquez at lightweight. Plus, Keon Davis makes his pro boxing debut against Jalen Moore at super welterweight.

Davis vs Lemos live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:20 pm ET / 4:20 pm PT.

BKFC Montana: Stewart vs Rivera

Kai Stewart defends his featherweight title against Jimmie Rivera in the headliner of BKFC Montana on Saturday, November 9 at First Interstate Arena at Metra Park in Billings, MT. Also on the card, a pair of welterweight bouts featuring Julian Lane up against Alfredo Angulo and Carlos Trinidad-Snake versus Zach Juusola.

Plus, Brandon Allen faces Timmy Mason at featherweight, Leo Bercier takes on Drew Nolan at cruiserweight and Natalie Gage meets Gabrielle Roman at strawweight. In addition, Cory Willis and Brady Meister clash at heavyweight.

BKFC Montana live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Subriel Matias vs Roberto Ramirez

Former super lightweight champion Subriel Matias looks to return to winning ways on Saturday, November 9, when he faces Roberto Ramirez at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Also on the card, Jeyvier Cintron and Rashib Martinez Valadez battle it out for the vacant WBO International title at bantamweight.

Plus, Alfredo Santiago defends his NABO super lightweight belt against Pedro Campa. Abimael Ortiz takes on Kevin Gonzalez at super bantamweight. In addition, Luis J Rodriguez goes up against Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez at super middleweight.

Matias vs Ramirez live stream is available on PPV.com. The start time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 100: Magny vs Prates

Neil Magny and Carlos Prates square off in a five-round welterweight bout headlining UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 9. In the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt faces off Miles Johns.

Also on the card, Karolina Kowalkiewicz goes up against Denise Gomes at women’s strawweight, Ricky Turcios takes on Bernardo Sopaj at bantamweight and Gerald Meerschaert meets Reinier de Ridder at middleweight. In addition, Luana Pinheiro and Gillian Robertson go head-to-head at women’s strawweight.

UFC Vegas 100 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian 2

Jaron Ennis defends his IBF welterweight title in a rematch against Karen Chukhadzhia at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 9. “Boots” won their first fight last July by unanimous decision.

In the co-feature, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez defends his WBC super flyweight title against interim champion Pedro Guevara. Also on the card, Raymond Ford goes up against Orlando Gonzalez at super featherweight and Khalil Coe takes on Manuel Gallegos at light heavyweight.

Ennis vs Chukhadzhian live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage taking place at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on Wednesday, November 6. Plus, AEW Collision is held at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI on Thursday, November 7.