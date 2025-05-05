Saturday Fights: Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez, UFC 315, Cacace-Wood & more

Following one of boxing’s biggest weekends to kick off the month, the bout between Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez continues the action on Saturday, May 10. Also on this day, Belal Muhammad faces Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315, Mike Richman takes on Josh Dyer in the headliner of BKFC 74, and Anthony Cacace meets Leigh Wood in a boxing match.

A day before, on Friday, May 9, Most Valuable Prospects 12 features Dainier Pero up against Cesar Navarro. So here’s what’s on:

Dainier Pero vs Cesar Navarro

Dainier Pero faces Cesar Navarro in the main event of “Most Valuable Prospects 12” on Friday, May 9 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The heavyweight bout features unbeaten Cuban Olympian Pero (10-0, 8 KOs) against Mexico’s Navarro (13-2, 11 KOs) for the WBA Continental USA title.

Also on the MVP 12 fight card is a lightweight bout between local Corey Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) and Tayden Beltran (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Pomona, CA. Kaipo Gallegos (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas and Mexico’s Pedro Castaneda Castro (8-0-1, 5 KOs) square off at super featherweight. Plus, Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (4-0) and Nayeli Rodriguez (3-0) of El Paso, TX meet at bantamweight.

MVP 12: Pero vs Navarro airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood

Anthony Cacace faces Leigh Wood on Saturday, May 10 at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England. The contest features Northern Ireland’s former champion Cacace (23-1, 8 KOs) defending his IBO super featherweight belt against former champion Wood (28-3, 17 KOs), who makes his hometown ring return.

Also on the card is a featherweight bout between Liam Davies (16-1, 8 KOs) of England and Kurt Walker (12-0, 2 KOs) of Northern Ireland. A pair of all-British matchups feature Ezra Taylor (11-0, 8 KOs) up against Troy Jones (12-0, 6 KOs) at light heavyweight, and Owen Cooper (10-1, 4 KOs) versus Chris Kongo (17-2, 7 KOs) at welterweight.

Cacace vs Wood airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 6:30 pm BST.

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City

Mike Richman and Josh Dyer battle it out in the main event of BKFC 74 Salt Lake City at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, May 10. The bare-knuckle boxing bout features newly crowned light heavyweight champion Richman (7-2) of Saint Paul, MN, up against No. 4-ranked contender Dyer (4-1) of Sioux Falls, SD.

Also on the BKFC 74 fight card is a heavyweight bout between Salt Lake’s Ben Moa (1-0) and Bobby Brents (2-3) of Springfield, IL. Local Dominico Salas (1-0) and Temple, TX-based Jeremiah Truhlar square off at welterweight. Plus, Utah’s Zac Cavender (1-0) and Erick Lozano (2-3) of Zeeland, MI clash at cruiserweight.

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

UFC 315 features a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena on Saturday, May 10 at Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada. Champion Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) of Chicago makes his first defense of the belt that he claimed by unanimous decision against Leon Edwards last July. Australian contender Della Maddalena (17-2) makes his first attempt to become champion and aims for his 16th win in a row.

In the co-main event, Kyrgyzstan’s two-time flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) defends her title against contender Manon Fiorot (12-1) of France. Also on the card, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-9) of Brazil meets Aiemann Zahabi (12-2) of Canada at bantamweight, and Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) of Mexico and Natalia Silva (18-5-1) of Brazil clash at flyweight.

UFC 315 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the early prelims starting at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez

Emanuel Navarrete faces Charly Suarez on Saturday, May 10 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The contest features the three-division world champion from Mexico up against the unbeaten contender from the Philippines. Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his WBO super featherweight title. Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the co-feature, West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) and Zaur Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) clash for the interim IBF lightweight title. Among the Navarrete vs Suarez undercard bouts, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) meets Mexico’s Angel Beltran Villa (18-2, 11 KOs) at welterweight, and Andres Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) of Las Vegas takes on Spain’s Salvador Jimenez (14-1-1, 6 KOs) at super featherweight.

Navarrete vs Suarez airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

All Elite Wrestling

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week features two back-to-back AEW events taking place at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI.

AEW Dynamite is held on Wednesday, May 7, with Samoa Joe up against Claudio Castagnoli, among the matches. Plus, AEW Collision hits the day after, on Thursday, May 8.