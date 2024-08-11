Saturday Fights: Du Plessis vs Adesanya at UFC 305, Mbilli-Derevyanchenko & more

The middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia headlines the MMA and boxing schedule for Saturday, August 17. Plus, Christian Mbilli goes up against three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko in Quebec City, Canada.

A day before on Friday, August 16, Jake Lindsey and Elvin Leon Brito square off at BKFC Fight Night in Kansas City, KS. Meanwhile, Impa Kasanganay and Joshua Silveira battle it out on the top of PFL 8 fight card in Hollywood, FL. The action begins on Tuesday, August 13 with Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 1 in Las Vegas, NV.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 1

Dana White’s Contender Series kicks off Season 8 with Week 1 on Tuesday, August 13 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card features MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with UFC.

The main event is a middleweight bout between Mansur Abdul-Malik of Columbia, Maryland and Wes Schultz of Madison, Wisconsin. Among other bouts, Meng Ding of China takes on Rami Hamed of Lebanon at welterweight. Mikheil Sazhiniani of Georgia meets Bruno Lopes of Brazil at light heavyweight.

In addition, Ernie Juarez of Elk Grove, California and Jose Delgado of Phoenix, Arizona clash at featherweight. The event opener pits Lone’er Kavanagh of England against An Tuan Ho of Vietnam at flyweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 1 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

PFL 8 Hollywood: Playoffs 2024

PFL 8 continues 2024 Global Season Playoffs on Friday, August 16 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. The fight card features the semi-final bouts in the light heavyweight and lightweight divisions.

In the main event, Impa Kasanganay of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Joshua Silveira of Miami go toe-to-toe at light heavyweight. The co-main event is a light heavyweight semifinal between Rob Wilkinson of Australia and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov of Turkmenistan.

A pair of lightweight semifinals features Michael Dufort of Canada up against Gadzhi Rabadanov and Brent Primus of Eugene, OR versus Clay Collard of Payson, UT. Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Biaggio Ali Walsh of Chicago, IL and Korey Taylor of Jacksonville, Florida.

PFL 8 Hollywood live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

BKFC Kansas City: Lindsey vs Brito

Welterweights Jake Lindsey of Manhattan, Kansas and Elvin Brito of Puerto Rico battle it out in the headliner of BKFC Fight Night in Kansas City, KS. The bare knuckle boxing event takes place at Memorial Hall on Friday, August 16.

Also on the card, a middleweight bout between Zebulin Vincent and Doug Coltrane. Plus, Ira Johnson takes on Tyler Jones at lightweight and JW Kiser faces Mikey Furnier at heavyweight. In addition, Justyn Martinez and Blaine Warbritton go head-to-head at flyweight.

BKFC Kansas City live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Christian Mbilli takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the main event at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on Saturday, August 17. The super middleweight bout features the unbeaten Cameroonian-French contender defending his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles against three-time world title challenger of Ukraine.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Arslanbek Makhmudov and Guido Vianello of Italy. Among the undercard bouts, Osleys Iglesias of Cuba meets Sena Agbeko of Ghana at super middleweight and Abdullah Mason of Bedford, Ohio faces Mike Ohan Jr of Holbrook, Massachusetts at lightweight.

Plus, Leila Beaudoin of Canada and Lizbeth Crespo of Argentina by way of Bolivia clash for the vacant WBO International title at super featherweight. In addition, Wilkens Mathieu of Canada battles Facundo Nicolas Galovar of Argentina at super middleweight and Jahi Tucker of Queens, New York squares off against Argentina’s Santiago Fernandez at middleweight.

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya battle it out in the main event of UFC 305 live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17. The contest features current middleweight champion of South Africa up against Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time titleholder.

In the co-main event, New Zealand flyweight Kai Kara-France faces former title challenger Steve Erceg of Australia. Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Dan Hooker of New Zealand and Mateusz Gamrot of Poland. Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname. In addition, Carlos Prates of Brazil and Li Jingliang of China clash at welterweight.

What time is UFC 305 in the U.S.?

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya start time in the U.S. is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT on Saturday, August 17. PPV is available on ESPN+.

The preliminary card starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 305 in the UK?

In the UK, UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live on TNT Sports Box Office on Sunday, August 18. The start time is 3:00 am BST.

The preliminary card starts at 1:00 am BST following the early prelims beginning at 11:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 17 on TNT Sports and UFC Fight Pass.

What time is UFC 305 in Australia?

In Australia, UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live on Sunday, August 18. The start time is 12:00 pm AEST. PPV is available on Kayo.

The preliminary card starts at 10:00 am AEST, following the early prelims kicking off at 8:30 am AEST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA on Wednesday, August 14 and AEW Collision / Rampage at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX on Saturday, August 17.

Plus, a newly-launched Fight Schedule is available for fans in Australia, covering world-class boxing, MMA and UFC events.