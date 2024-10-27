Saturday Fights: Conceicao vs Foster 2, UFC Edmonton, Schofield-Giron, BKFC 68

The world title rematch between Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster on Saturday, November 2 tops the boxing and MMA fight schedule for the first week of the month. Also on the day, Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron square off in a boxing match in Las Vegas.

Plus, the Octagon returns to Canada with UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi in Edmonton. In addition, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back in the UK with BKFC 68: Faulkner vs Oskar in Newcastle.

BKFC 68: Faulkner vs Oskar

Anthony Faulkner of the UK and Dawid Oskar of Poland clash for European heavyweight title in the main event of BKFC 68 at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England on Saturday, November 2. In the co-main event, Matt Hodgson and Conor Cooke battle it out for the UK title at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Lewis Keen faces Ben Bonner in an all-English bout at lightweight. As well, Karl Thompson of the UK takes on Poland’s Dawid Chylinski at cruiserweight.

Plus, Anthony Holmes of the UK and Charles Wasserman of South Africa go toe-to-toe at light heavyweight. In addition, Matthew Wiwczaryk of the UK and Bartlomiej Krol of Poland square off at middleweight.

BKFC 68: Newcastle live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

UFC Edmonton: Moreno vs Albazi

Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno of Mexico faces Amir Albazi of Iraq in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on Saturday, November 2. In the co-main event, Erin Blanchfield of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin clash at women’s flyweight.

Among other bouts, former title challenger Derrick Lewis of New Orleans, Louisiana takes on undefeated Brazilian Jhonata Diniz. As well, Brendson Ribeiro meets fellow-Brazilian Caio Machado at light heavyweight.

Plus, Marc-Andre Barriault of Canada goes up against Dustin Stoltzfus of Germany at middleweight. In addition, Canadian welterweight Mike Malott faces Trevin Giles of San Antonio, Texas.

UFC Edmonton live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron

Floyd Schofield faces Rene Tellez Giron on Saturday, November 2 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The Jersey City, NJ native defends his WBA International lightweight title against the challenger of Mexico.

Also on the card, Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan and David Stevens of Reading, PA square off in a WBA super middleweight title eliminator. As well, IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora of Palm Beach, FL and Argentina’s unified WBO, WBA and WBA champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz battle it out for the undisputed title.

Plus, Darius Fulghum of El Paso, TX defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight strap against Christopher Pearson of Dayton, Ohio. In addition, Joel Iriarte of Woodland Hills, CA and Xavier Madrid of Albuquerque, NM clash at lightweight.

Schofield vs Giron live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims begging at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster 2

Robson Conceicao faces O’Shaquie Foster in a rematch on Saturday, November 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The current WBC super featherweight champion of Brazil makes the first defense of his belt, while the former titleholder of Orange, TX looks to reclaim the strap and take revenge.

Also on the card, Raymond Muratalla of West Covina and Mexico’s Jesus “Ricky” Perez clash at lightweight. As well, Eduardo Baez of Mexico and Yan Santana of the Dominican Republic go head-to-head at featherweight.

Plus, Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova and Humberto Galindo of West Covina battle it out at super featherweight. In addition, Quilisto Madera (14-5, 9 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington and Jahi Tucker of Queens, NY square off at middleweight.

Conceicao vs Foster 2 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 5:50 pm ET / 2:50 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage taking place at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday, October 30. Plus, AEW Collision is held at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, November 2.