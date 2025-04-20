Saturday Fights: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn, UFC Kansas City & BKFC Italy

The bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn in London headlines the final fight weekend of the month, on Saturday, April 26. Also on the day, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Italy with BKFC 73: Camozzi vs Bicchi.

After a week off, the fight action inside the UFC Octagon resumes on Saturday, April 26 with UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates in Kansas City, MO. So, here’s what’s on:

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn square off in a long-awaited matchup on Saturday, April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The two were originally scheduled to battle it out in October 2022, but the fight fell through after the latter twice failed a drug test and relinquished his license with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) is coming off two stoppage victories over Kamil Szeremeta last October and Liam Smith in their rematch in September 2023. Unbeaten Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) won his previous bout last February by unanimous decision against Peter Dobson. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

On the Eubank vs Benn undercard, Liam Smith (33-4-1, 20 KOs) faces Aaron McKenna (19-0, 10 KOs) at middleweight. Anthony Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) takes on Lyndon Arthur (24-2, 16 KOs) at light heavyweight. Chris Billam-Smith (20-2, 13 KOs) goes up against Brandon Glanton (20-2, 17 KOs) at cruiserweight. Another contest at cruiserweight pits Viddal Riley (12-0, 7 KOs) against Cheavon Clarke (10-1, 7 KOs).

Eubank vs Benn airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 5:00 PM BST.

BKFC 73 Italy: Camozzi vs Bicchi

Chris Camozzi takes on Andrea Bicchi in the main event of BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy on Saturday, April 26. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at cruiserweight.

Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) of Alameda, CA claimed the vacant 205-pound belt last October by knockout in the first round against Sawyer Depee. Bicchi (4-1) of Italy replaced Lorenzo Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) of Elyria, Ohio, who withdrew from his rematch against Camozzi due to injury.

The co-main event is a welterweight trilogy fight between Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England and Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs). Franco defeated Sweeney in November 2019, while the latter took revenge in September 2021.

BKFC Italy airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. The local start time in Italy is 11:00 PM CEST.

UFC Kansas City: Machado Garry vs Prates

Ian Machado Garry faces Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 26 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, aka UFC Kansas City. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

Ireland’s Machado Garry (15-1) lost his first fight last December by unanimous decision against Shavkat Rakhmonov, and looks to return to winning ways. Prates (21-6) of Brazil aims for his 12th win in a row and 11th by way of stoppage, following a first-round knockout against Neil Magny last November.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Zhang Mingyang. Omaha’s former title challenger Smith (38-21) suffered two straight defeats against Dominick Reyes and Roman Dolidze. Mingyang (18-6) of China earned his 11th straight victory last November, stopping Osman Diaz in the first round.

UFC Kansas City airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taking place at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.

AEW Dynamite airs live on Wednesdays at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on TBS and Max. AEW Collision airs live on Saturdays at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on TNT and Max.