Saturday Fights: Canelo vs Berlanga, UFC 306, MF Boxing 18, Bellator London & more

The fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga tops the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, September 14. The list of events also includes a highly anticipated UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili aka Riyadh Season Noche UFC, Misfits Boxing 18: Elle Brooke vs Jenny Savage and Bellator Champions Series 5.

Prior to the fights on Saturday, BKFC 66: Blas vs Reber is held on Friday, September 13, alongside a boxing match between Eduardo Hernandez and Thomas Mattice. In addition, Ardreal Holmes Jr vs Hugo Noriega tops “Big Time Boxing USA” on Thursday, September 12. The action begins on Tuesday, September 10 with Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 5.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 5

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 5 airs live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 10. On the top of fight card, Phillip Latu of Los Angeles takes on Navajo Stirling of New Zealand at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Kody Steele of Port Angeles, Washington and Quemuel Ottoni of Brazil clash at lightweight. Japan’s Taiga Iwasaki and Tunisian-Dutch Yousri Belgaroui square off at middleweight. Congo’s Josias Musasa and Otari Tanzilov of Georgia battle it out at bantamweight. The women’s flyweight bout between Corinne Laframboise of Canada and Nicolle Caliari of Brazil kicks off the action.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 5 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Ardreal Holmes Jr vs Hugo Noriega

Flint’s Ardreal Holmes Jr headlines “Big Time Boxing USA” against Cuban veteran Hugo Noriega on Thursday, September 12 at Dort Financial Center. The USBA super welterweight title is at stake. The co-main event is a super welterweight bout, pitting Joseph Hicks of Grand Rapids, MI against undefeated Da’Velle Smith of Detroit.

Holmes Jr vs Noriega live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Eduardo Hernandez vs Thomas Mattice

Former world title challenger Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez makes his home country ring appearance against Cleveland’s Thomas Mattice on Friday, September 13 in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The pair squares off in the main event at super featherweight. The WBA Continental Americas title is up for grabs.

Hernandez vs Mattice live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

BKFC 66: Blas vs Reber

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Friday, September 13 with BKFC 66. On the top of fight card, Cuban-born Miami-based Alberto Blas defends his bantamweight title against undefeated Ryan Reber of Pinellas Park, FL. The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Howard Davis of Fort Lauderdale, FL and James Brown of Wilmington, NC.

BKFC 66 live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Bellator London: McCourt vs Collins

Bellator Champions Series 5 takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 14. The main event is a women’s featherweight bout between Leah McCourt and Sara Collins. The co-main event is a light heavyweight contest between Simeon Powell and Rafael Xavier.

Also on the card a light heavyweight bout between Luke Trainer and Laurynas Urbonavicius. A pair of lightweight bouts features Marc Diakiese up against Tim Wilde and Manoel Sousa versus Archie Colgan.

Bellator London live stream is available on MAX. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT.

Misfits Boxing 18: Brooke vs Savage

Elle Brooke and Jenny “Savage” Clausius battle it out in the main event of Misfits Boxing 18 on Saturday, September 14 at Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. Brooke puts her middleweight title on the line. Bare knuckle boxer Clausius makes her X Series debut.

The final of the four-man Stake pro knockout tournament serves as the co-main event. Among the semi-finals, Chris Avila fights Benson Henderson and Fes Batista takes on Idris Virgo. Also on the card, Jully Poca defends her cruiserweight title against Crystal Pittman and Nikki Hru defends her lightweight title against Carla Jade.

Misfits Boxing 18 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT.

UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili

UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili aka Riyadh Season Noche UFC airs live on pay-per-view from Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14. The fight card features 10 bouts in total with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley of Helena, Montana defends his bantamweight title against top ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia. In the co-main event, Mexico’s reigning women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso defends her title in the trilogy fight against former champion Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan.

Also on the PPV card, a featherweight bout between Brian Ortega of Los Angeles and Brazilian-born Mexico-based Diego Lopes. As well, Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics of Argentina go toe-to-toe at lightweight. In the PPV opener, Ronaldo Rodriguez of Mexico goes up against Jamaican flyweight Ode Osbourne.

UFC 306 PPV is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga

Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez faces Brooklyn’s unbeaten contender Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The contest headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view. Canelo’s unified WBC, WBO and WBA belts are on the line.

In the co-main event, Cuban Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia of Philadelphia. Also on the card, Nashville’s former champion Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois clash for the interim WBA super middleweight strap. Plus, Las Vegas’ former world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero takes on San Jose’s Manuel Jaimes at super lightweight.

Among the Canelo vs Berlanga prelims, Philadelphia’s former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton meets Mexico’s Carlos Castro at featherweight. As well, Roiman Villa of Venezuela and Ricardo Salas of Mexico go head-to-head at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Orlando-based Jonathan Lopez and Richard Medina of San Antonio square off at super featherweight.

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga PPV is available on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Boxing fans can also stream Canelo vs Berlanga live on DAZN PPV added to a DAZN subscription, and on PPV.com with no subscription required.

