Saturday Fights: Brooke vs VanZant tops MF Boxing 15, Taylor vs Catterall 2 & more

The crossover boxing, X Series 15: Elle Brooke vs Paige VanZant, headlines the fight schedule for Saturday, May 25 live from Houston, Texas. The list of events also includes a rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall in the UK, the debut of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Mexico and an international clash between Christian Mbilli and Mark Heffron in Canada.

The action inside the squared circle begins on Friday, May 24 with the world championship bout between Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie in Poland. Check out what’s on this coming weekend, the events’ start time and how to watch details:

Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie

Lukasz Rozanski defends his WBC bridgerweight title against Lawrence Okolie on Friday, May 24 at Podpromie Hall in Rzeszow, Poland. The undefeated hometown favorite and the former WBO cruiserweight champion of London battle it out in the main event live on TVP Sport in Poland.

The fight card is also expected to see a light heavyweight bout between Ihosvany Rafael Garcia of Cuba and Lukasz Plawecki of Poland. Plus, Ukraine-born Fiodor Czerkaszyn of Poland and Mexico’s Jorge Cota meet at middleweight.

The U.S. broadcast information is yet to be confirmed. In the UK the event airs live on Sky Sports, starting at 10 pm BST. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2

The long-awaited rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall takes place at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, May 25. The pair throws down, following their first fight in February 2022, when the then undisputed super lightweight champion of Scotland defeated the challenger of England by split decision.

In the co-main event, Cheavon Clarke and Ellis Zorro fight for the vacant British cruiserweight title. Also on the card, Gary Cully of Ireland and Francesco Patera of Belgium meet at lightweight. Plus, Irish southpaw Paddy Donovan faces Lewis Ritson of the UK at welterweight.

The Taylor vs Catterall 2 showdown airs live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. and 7 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the event start time is set for 4 am AEST on Sunday, May 16.

BKFC Mexico: Rubio vs Rey Gallegos

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debuts in Mexico on Saturday, May 25 with the BKFC Fight Night card held at Auditorio Explanada Puebla. The main event is an all-Mexican bantamweight matchup between Rodolfo Rubio and Luis Rey Gallegos.

In the co-main event, Julian Fernandez faces fellow-Mexican Lino Sanchez at cruiserweight. Also on the card, Roman Cordova of Venezuela takes on Donny Matos of Brazil at featherweight.

Fans in the U.S. can stream BKFC Mexico live on Prime Video starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Christian Mbilli vs Mark Heffron

Christian Mbilli and Mark Heffron square off on the top of the North American lineup of boxing action at Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, May 25. The undefeated Cameroonian-French super middleweight and his opponent of the UK go head to head for the WBA International and WBC Continental Americas titles.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov and Miljan Rovcanin of Serbia. Also on the card, Albert Ramirez of Venezuela and Germany-based Adam Deines go toe-to-toe for the WBA International and WBC Continental Americas titles at light heavyweight.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Mbilli vs Heffron live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Misfits Boxing 15: Brooke vs VanZant

The contest between Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant headlines the Misfits Boxing 15 fight card on Saturday, May 25 at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. The OnlyFans model of the UK defends her MF Boxing middleweight title against the former UFC fighter of Dundee, Oregon.

Also on the card, Le’Veon Bell of Reynoldsburg, Ohio goes up against Tristan Hamm of Canada at cruiserweight. Plus, Ree Der Moo aka “Lil Cracra” of Syracuse, New York and Elijah Smith aka “YuddyGangTV” of Phoenix, Arizona duel at lightweight.

Fans can stream Misfits Boxing 15: Brooke vs VanZant live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. In the UK and Australia the live stream begins at 12 am BST and 9 am AEST, respectively.

With no big MMA event on May 25, don’t miss the highly anticipated UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier on June 1. Plus, check out the full list of upcoming boxing, MMA and pro wrestling events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, which also includes broadcast and ticket information.