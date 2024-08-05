Saturday Fights: Bohachuk vs Ortiz, Lopez-Leo, UFC Vegas 95, MF Boxing 16 & more

The fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr and Serhii Bohachuk in Las Vegas highlights the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, August 10. Plus, Luis Alberto Lopez defends world title against Angelo Leo in Albuquerque, NM and Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac meet in a rematch at UFC Vegas 95.

In addition, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns the UK with BKFC 64 Coventry and crossover boxing is back in Miami with X Series 16 topped by FaZe Temperrr vs Josh Brueckner.

BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham

Following BKFC 63 in Sturgis, SD this past weekend, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom with BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham. The fight card takes place at Coventry Skydome in Coventry, England on Saturday, August 10.

In the main event, Connor Tierney of Birmingham and Jonny Graham of Leeds square off for BKFC UK welterweight title. In the co-main event, Dawid Oskar of Poland and Rob Boardman of the UK go toe-to-toe at cruiserweight. Also at cruiserweight, Conor Cooke faces fellow-Brit Mason Shaw. As well, Jonno Chipchase takes on Toby Bindon in the all-UK bout at lightweight. Plus, Dimitri Angelini of Italy meets Luke Nevin of the UK at welterweight.

BKFC 64 Coventry live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Misfits Boxing 16: FaZe Temperrr vs Josh Brueckner

FaZe Temperrr and Josh Brueckner battle it out on the top of Misfits Boxing 16 fight card at James L. Knight Center in Miami on Saturday, August 10. The contest is a quarter-final of the cruiserweight title tournament.

In the co-main event Walid Sharks and Ace Musa clash at lightweight. The contest is a quarter-final bout of the interim title tournament. Also on the card a semi-final bout pitting Argentinian King against YuddyGangTV.

A pair of middleweight bouts features OJ Rose versus Samuel Ericsson and Amir Anderson up against Kijonti Davis. In addition, Leah Gotti and Amber Fields square off at lightweight.

Misfits Boxing 16 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT.

UFC Vegas 95: Tybura vs Spivac 2

Heavyweights Marcin Tybura of Poland and Sergey Spivak of Moldova square off in a rematch headlining UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10 aka UFC Vegas 95. In their first fight in February 2022, Tybura defeated Spivac by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Chris Gutierrez of Greenville, Texas and Afghan-born English Javid Basharat square off at bantamweight. Also on the card an all-American featherweight bout between Damon Jackson of Durant, Oklahoma and Chepe Mariscal of Denver, Colorado. Plus, Chelsea Chandler of Stockton, California fights Yana Santos at women’s bantamweight and Allan Nascimento meets fellow-Brazilian Jafel Filho at flyweight.

UFC Vegas 95 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo

Mexico’s IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez makes the fourth defense of his title against local former world champion Angelo Leo. The bout serves as the main event at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, August 10. In the co-main event, Lindolfo Delgado faces fellow-Mexican Bryan Flores at junior welterweight.

Among the Lopez vs Leo undercard bouts, Ukraine’s Arnold Khegai and Belmar Preciado of Colombia battle it out at featherweight. Alan Garcia of Ulysses, Kansas and Maickol Lopez Villagrana of Mexico clash at lightweight. Albert Gonzalez of Moreno Valley, California and Mexico’s Damian Alcala square off at featherweight. Also in action, flyweight Matthew Griego of Albuquerque, New Mexico, super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr of Belleville, New Jersey and super flyweight Steven Navarro of LA.

Lopez vs Leo live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT.

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr

Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against Vergil Ortiz Jr of Grand Prairie, Texas. The pair battles it out in the main event at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10. The co-main event is a light middleweight bout between Detroit’s Charles Conwell and Khiary Gray of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Among the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Chicago’s Kenneth Sims Jr faces Jair Valtierra of Mexico at super lightweight. Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora of Palm Beach, Florida defends her title against Daniela Asenjo of Chile. Plus, Joel Iriarte of Bakersfield, California takes on Mexico’s Pablo Polanco Fernandez at welterweight.

Bohachuk vs Ortiz live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

