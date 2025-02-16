Saturday Fights: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2, UFC Fight Night in Seattle & more

The rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol headlines the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, February 22. The pair run it back in a 12-round light heavyweight bout with the undisputed title on the line.

Also featured is former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo, who faces Song Yadong atop UFC Fight Night in Seattle, WA. The pair battle it out in a five-rounder at bantamweight.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) defends his undisputed light heavyweight title against Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) in a rematch on Saturday, February 22. The event takes place at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair first met last October at the same venue, where Beterbiev defeated Bivol by majority decision and took all major belts at 175 lbs.

Among the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard bouts, Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of England defends his IBF heavyweight title against former champion Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. Newark’s Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight title against Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ.

Dominican Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBC middleweight title against Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs) of the UK. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Dallas, TX defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against former champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan.

Ghana’s Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) defends his interim WBO light heavyweight title against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) of the UK. Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of China and Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs) of Germany clash for the vacant interim WBC heavyweight belt. Plus, Bradley Rea (20-1, 10 KOs) of the UK faces Angolan-born Constantino Nanga (12-0, 8 KOs) of Sweden at light heavyweight.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT for the main card, following the prelims starting at 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT. The start time in the UK is 3:00 pm GMT, following the prelims starting at 2:30 pm GMT.

UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs Song

Henry Cejudo faces Song Yadong atop UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Saturday, February 22. The bantamweight bout features the former two-division champion from Los Angeles against the opponent from China.

Henry Cejudo (16-4) looks to bounce back from two defeats by decision against Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling. Yadong (21-8-1, 1 NC) also lost his previous bout, dropping a decision against Petr Yan. 38-year-old Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, Cejudo held UFC titles at flyweight and bantamweight. Yadong is 27 and is currently ranked No. 8 at 135 lbs.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Seattle fight card, Brendan Allen (24-6) of Beaufort, SC takes on Anthony Hernandez (13-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA at middleweight. Jean Silva (14-2) of Brazil and Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2) clash at featherweight. Alonzo Menifield (15-5-1) of Los Angeles and Julius Walker (6-0) of New Haven, CT go head-to-head at light heavyweight.

UFC Seattle live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT. The prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

In addition to the fights on Saturday, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite and a special taping of AEW Collision taking place at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday, February 19.

The list of matches includes The Opps against The Patriarchy in a trios match, plus MJF going up against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and more.