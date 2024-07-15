Rocky Hernandez faces Thomas Mattice in Hermosillo, Mexico in September

Former world title challenger Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez is back in the ring on September 13, when he faces Thomas Mattice in Hermosillo, Mexico. The pair squares off in the main event live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at junior lightweight. The WBA Continental Americas title is up for grabs.

“Rocky” Hernandez (35-2, 32 KOs) is fresh off the win by TKO in the seventh round against Daniel Lugo in May. Last October, the 26-year-old Mexico City native challenged O’Shaquie Foster for WBC 130 lbs title, but was stopped in the 12th round.

“Mattice is a great fighter and he’s been overlooked,” Hernandez said. “He is very talented, and he has a similar style to Foster, so I want to prove to the world that I’m more than ready for him, and anyone else I need to fight to become a world champion.”

Thomas Mattice (22-3-1, 17 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year, as well as international debut. Cleveland’s 33-year-old stopped Cesar Juarez in the eighth round last November and secured his fifth straight victory.

“I’m excited and ready to fight come September 13,” Mattice said. “This fight gives me the chance to make myself a bigger player in the junior lightweight division and establish my presence in the division. It’s gone be every bit of exciting as all my fights are. I’m ready to challenge myself with the top guys and it start with this fight in Hermosillo.”

The bouts featured on the Hernandez vs Mattice undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.