Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos start time, how to watch, undercard

Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Daniel Lemos battle it out in the main event live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The contest features the undefeated Brooklyn native up against the unbeaten opponent of Argentina. The pair squares off in the IBF super lightweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Manhattan-based 26-year-old Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year, following a pair of victories by unanimous decision against Jose Zepeda and John Bauza in 2023. Making his U.S. and international debut, 28-year-old Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) of Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Javier Jose Clavero last December.

In the co-feature, LA’s 23-year-old Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) and 30-year-old Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Denver clash at super middleweight. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Pacheco’s WBC USA and WBO International titles at stake.

Also on the main card, Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KOs) of Australia fights Denmark-based former world champion Sarah Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KOs) of Tórshavn, Faroe Islands. The pair goes head to head for the vacant WBC featherweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

When does Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos start in the USA?

In the U.S., Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

When does Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos start in the UK?

In the UK, Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 7 at 1 am BST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3:30 am BST.

When does Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos start in Australia?

In Australia, Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 7 at 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 12:30 pm AEST.

Who is fighting on Hitchins vs Lemos undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Hitchins vs Lemos undercard, Galal Yafai (6-0, 4 KOs) of the UK takes on Agustin Mauro Gauto (21-1, 15 KOs) of Argentina. The flyweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Yafai’s WBC International title on the line.

As well, Marc Castro (11-0, 8 KOs) of Fresno, California meets Mexican Abraham Montoya (22-5-1, 14 KOs) in the 10-round bout at super featherweight. Plus, Brooklyn’s Harley Mederos (5-0, 4 KOs) faces Pedro Vicente Scharbaai (7-6-1, 2 KOs) of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico in the six-round bout at lightweight.

In addition, Steven Navarro of Los Angeles makes his pro boxing debut against Ridgewood, New York-based Jose Lopez (4-2-3) of Mexico in the six-round bout at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Full fight card

The current Hitchins vs Lemos fight card looks as the following: