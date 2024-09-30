PFL Europe Championship 2024 fight card set for December in Lyon, France

The final PFL Europe fight card for 2024 (aka PFL Europe 4) has been confirmed. The event features a series of championship bouts at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France on December 14.

Among the championship matchups, Shanelle Dyer (6-0) of England and Paulina Wisniewska (4-0) of Poland battle it out at women’s flyweight. Both fighters are coming off the respective wins by decision against Valentina Scatizzi and Karolina Wojcik at PFL Glasgow in September.

England’s Lewis McGrillen (10-1) and Alexander Luster (9-1) of Germany clash at bantamweight. On their way to the final, McGrillen-Evans stopped Dean Garnett in the third round, while Luster submitted Julien Pierre Lopez in Round 1.

Unbeaten Jakub Kaszuba (13-0) of Poland and Connor Hughes (10-1) of England square off for the title at lightweight. In the respective Playoff bouts, the fighters defeated Daniele Scatizzi and Ignacio Capella by unanimous decision.

Plus, Daniele Miceli (13-5-0, 1 NC) of Italy and Florim Zendeli (9-1-1) of Albania meet at welterweight. Miceli TKO’d Ibrahima Mane in the first round. Zendeli took a split decision against Jack Grant.

Atop the PFL Europe 4 card, Abdoul Abdouraguimov (18-1) goes against Laureano Staropoli (13-6) in a non-title bout at welterweight. France-based Abdouraguimov defeated Grant by split decision last time out in March and secured the eighth victory in a row. Staropoli of Argentina was submitted by Murad Ramazanov in the first round in April, which snapped his four-fight winning streak.

Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly. The current PFL Europe 4 lineup looks as the following: